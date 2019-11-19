World of Warcraft devs talk Shadowlands lore and story A whole lot is happening in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and we here at Shacknews got to ask the developers some juicy questions.

All sorts of stories emerge from BlizzCon and by far one of World of Warcraft players’ favorites has got to be that of Shadowlands. This latest WoW expansion pack seeks to explore some of the most renowned characters in the series. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of talking all things lore and story with some of Blizzard's developers. Please check out the video interview below!

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands lore and story

One interesting piece of information is that players will be able to experience special in-game events ahead of release. The Scourge will be released on Azeroth, all thanks to the Helm of Domination no longer being used. It will be up to the players to help out.

The team also hinted that we might see more of Sylvanas’ powers. She’s allegedly made some alliances which may give her access to new types of powers. Players will be able to uncover her story and figure out what she’s up to in the Shadowloands.

Those who attended BlizzCon 2019 also had the opportunity to see Bastion. This is one of the first areas in Shadowlands, an area where players will be spending some time leveling in the early-game. The area may shirk expectations. Instead of death and destruction, it’s golden fields and vibrant spires.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is due out sometime in 2020. Though no specific date has been set, the official word is that it will definitely be out before the end of December 2020 – which certainly gives the developers some wiggle room! Be sure to check out the GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels for the latest World of Warcraft news.