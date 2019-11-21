Black Friday 2019 PS4 deals - consoles, controllers & games

Black Friday is here, and that means it’s time to get silly and purchase all the things you’ve been holding off buying, including a PlayStation 4 Pro. We’ve scoured the internet for some of the best deals on PS4s and have come up with a collection of goodies that are quite appealing. Below you’ll find deals on PS4 consoles, peripherals, as well as games.

PS4 Pro Black Friday deals 2019

The PS4 Pro is Sony’s most powerful PlayStation 4 console. This unit is capable of outputting some incredible framerates and resolutions. As we head into Black Friday, it seems as if there aren't many - if any - PS4 Pro deals going. We'll be sure to keep you updated if and when retailers start announcing sales.

PS4 console Black Friday deals 2019

For those looking to get into the PlayStation 4 ecosystem, the base PS4 is the way to go. This model allows players to experience the latest titles from Sony, including Spider-Man, God of War, and Death Stranding.

Best Buy PS4 1TB + The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn - $200 ($100 off)

Walmart PS4 1TB + The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn - $200 ($100 off)

Kohls PS4 1TB + Fortnite - $200



PS4 peripheral Black Friday deals 2019

A PlayStation 4 console is only as good as what you use to play it. Though the bundles do come with a controller, it can help to get a second one. It’s also worth considering some of the subscription services on offer.

PS4 game Black Friday deals 2019

Finally, it wouldn’t be a Black Friday sale without some fantastic savings on PS4 games. While new release titles aren’t often included until the following year, there are still plenty of excellent games to pick up in 2019.

