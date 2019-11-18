New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Evening Reading - November 18, 2019

Whoops! We almost forgot your Evening Reading. Check it out!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Sorry for the delay in getting the post out the door tonight. Please understand. Let's finally close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Dev Thoughts with Tim Sweeney

Epic Games CEO TIm Sweeney posted some interesting thoughts on programming in a tweet thread. Check out the transcription here:

There are really only two types of computations: calculating stuff about an unchanging thing, and calculating a new version of a thing that is changing over time. Recognizing this simplified debate about functional versus imperative programming. 

If you have an imperative program and can’t identify “the thing”, then the thing is the entire state of your program. To translate that to a functional program, you’d need to plumb the thing into and out of every function in your program.

This transformation is doable, but the problem is that references inside the original imperative program have to be turned into some sort of representation of the entire path from the top level state object to the thing the reference can be modified.

Hence I think the sweet spot for large-scale programming is an imperative language with a pure functional subset, not a functional language with imperative plumbing like Haskell monads. Then the beast that needs to be tamed is data races in the shared state concurrency model.

In an engine, “the thing” is the scene graph. The simulation updates it once per frame based on object interactions. Then perhaps there are several much smaller independent things, like the state of the input system, the network replication system, and so on.

An improved version of ZeRo's Smash Cypher verse

LOL! Here's the original Smash Cypher from 2018, in case you missed it.

I hope they have a new one coming soon!

Destroying Nazi paraphenalia seems like a fun thing to do

This must be one of the perks of working on Man in the High Castle.

Undeniable evidence that Thomas the Tank Engine mixes with literally every rap song

(EXPLICIT LYRICS NOT SAFE FOR WORK)

I rest my case, Shacknews.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 18, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog, but she was mad about having a bath today.
Lola is the best dog, but she was mad about having a bath today.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola