New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

PlayStation 5 controller possibly revealed in new Sony patent

A newly submitted patent by Sony seems to give a glimpse at what the Dualshock 5 controller will look like for their new system.
TJ Denzer
6

As we continue to move closer to the next console generation, the shapes and functionality that come with Xbox and PlayStation’s next big things are starting to take a clearer shape. A recent patent filed in Japan by Sony may have revealed a good idea of what the new PlayStation’s controller will look like.

The patent was reportedly accepted by Japanese patent offices on November 18, 2019 and shows a number of images of the new Dualshock controller from different angles. The images run rather close to descriptions from a previous Wired article regarding PS5’s designs. Though a prototype matching the new patent designs has not been seen in the wild yet, Sony promises a number of significant feature improvements over the previous Dualshock 4 controller.

A mock-up of what the default PS5 controller might look like. [Source: Video Game Chronicle]
A mock-up of what the default PS5 controller might look like. [Source: Video Game Chronicle]

Notably, the Dualshock 5 controller seems to remove the light bar from the controller, but there are other small aesthetic changes. The charging port is switching to a USBC input, the analog sticks are running just a touch smaller, and the overall frame of the controller is bigger. The reason for the last detail may be that that the Dualshock 5 is said to be packing a larger chargeable battery for longer control life.

Another major feature update of the PS5 is supposed “adaptive triggers” which will more accurately be able to respond to various pull and resistance functions in games. This combined with improved speakers on the controller and haptic feedback will hopefully create a much more engaging experience. In their analysis of the updates, Wired called the overall experience of the combined technology “astonishing.” As perhaps expected, the new Dualshock controller will reportedly be backwards compatible with PlayStation 4 hardware and games as well.

As we await further details, don’t forget to check previously revealed hardware details on the PlayStation 5. The new console is expected to launch somewhere in the timeframe of Xbox's Project Scarlett, somewhere around the 2020 holiday season.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 18, 2019 8:55 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PlayStation 5 controller possibly revealed in new Sony patent

    • radula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 18, 2019 1:29 PM

      I'm still hoping to move R1 and L1 to underneath the triggers

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 18, 2019 2:00 PM

        I think I could live with that.

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 18, 2019 2:01 PM

        ? So triggers become the top 2?

        • radula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 18, 2019 2:26 PM

          Have you ever pulled a trigger with your middle finger?

          • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 18, 2019 2:47 PM

            radula, you know you're actually right on this, however.......... I got the impression most people end up just using index finger for both.

            • radula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 18, 2019 4:28 PM

              Yes! As I do, but destiny sparrow for example you need all 4 triggers for movement, which means you end up using your trigger fingers on r1l1. Those buttons should be under the grips.

Hello, Meet Lola