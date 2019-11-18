First Post! November 18, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our week of posting. Please take a look.

Pikachu's dynamax sound is A+

I love pikachu's dynamax sound pic.twitter.com/FZ8B8oh7V4 — 🎄Biggest Melony Stan | Kurri ★ (@KurriTweets) November 16, 2019

Pika!

The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) in Minor Key

I have gone down the YouTube blackhole of songs with shifted keys. I really like this version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight. There's also this Smells Light Teen Spirit remix that I might actually like more than the original version.

Apologies to skankcore.

Astroneer Creative Update is live now

Create without limitations.



The Creative Update is now live! 🖌️🎨🚀 pic.twitter.com/bWLuKAFKho — ASTRONEER (PS4 NOV. 15th!!) (@astroneergame) November 16, 2019

The game also just got a physical release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Fried Chicken Kid

11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.



I think we can all relate...



Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019

We could all learn a lot from Fried Chicken Kid.

Lola is the best dog. (Even if she needs a bath)

