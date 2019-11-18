New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 18, 2019

It's Monday, which means it's the first First Post! of the week.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our week of posting. Please take a look.

Pikachu's dynamax sound is A+

Pika!

The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) in Minor Key 

I have gone down the YouTube blackhole of songs with shifted keys. I really like this version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight. There's also this Smells Light Teen Spirit remix that I might actually like more than the original version.

Apologies to skankcore.

Astroneer Creative Update is live now

The game also just got a physical release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Fried Chicken Kid

We could all learn a lot from Fried Chicken Kid.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 18, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog. (Even if she needs a bath)

What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

