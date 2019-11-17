New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ford reveals new Mustang Mach E electric vehicle crossover

Ford is showing off a brand new electric vehicle with the Mustang name slapped on it. Idris Elba is there too.
Asif Khan
36

Ford took the wraps off the Mustang Mach E at a special event this evening. It has 300 miles of EPA rated range.

It looks ok...
It looks ok...

Developing...

CEO

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 17, 2019 6:45 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Ford reveals new Mustang Mach E electric vehicle crossover

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 6:49 PM

      Price?

      • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 17, 2019 6:58 PM

        40k

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 17, 2019 7:04 PM

          That’s not bad. I wonder how the software compares to Tesla.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            November 17, 2019 7:10 PM

            The touchscreen has a knob built into it.

            • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 17, 2019 7:13 PM

              Jesus Christ. Guess I’ll stick with my model y plan.

            • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 17, 2019 7:20 PM

              Can’t tell if joking.

            • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 17, 2019 7:39 PM

              Uh oh, you’re serious.

              http://chattypics.com/files/iPhoneUpload_zw2wl4m154.jpg

              • bradsh legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 17, 2019 9:01 PM

                I unironically love that. Ford learned from their previous mistakes with capacitive touch interfaces. Tactile is better for driving

                • jcupitt legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  November 18, 2019 1:30 AM

                  All it does it control the volume heh. They could hook it up to other stuff in an update perhaps.

                  • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    November 18, 2019 6:27 AM

                    Yeah volume is something you’d probably want to adjust while driving but not take your eyes off the road for it.

              • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                November 18, 2019 4:07 AM

                Vertical screen not made for watching movies in a self-driving future. Or at least an attention-free autopilots one.

                Does this thing have self driving hardware? I wouldn’t be surprised if it were the top trim only though.

                • bradsh legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  November 18, 2019 5:24 AM

                  By the time Ford's fully self driving is truly ready for prime time you'll probably have a different car

                  • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    November 18, 2019 6:05 AM

                    Hopefully that’s not true for all carmakers.

                    • bradsh legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      November 18, 2019 6:08 AM

                      In places like California it's probably already workable. I have to imagine snow makes things infinitely more difficult

                  • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    November 18, 2019 6:15 AM

                    I generally agree with this. Tesla has a long way to go too after seeing their cars stumble around parking lots.

            • bradsh legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 17, 2019 9:03 PM

              It's got an instrument cluster so instantly better than Tesla

            • ibrokn legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 17, 2019 9:33 PM

              touch screens are unsafe and we should get rid of them in cars.

    • BaronVonChocula legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:14 PM

      Lol at "It looks ok..."
      Yeah, not really what comes to mind when I think of a Ford Mustang.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:21 PM

      There’s no such thing as a good looking crossover. I’ve said a few times I would have ended up with a Rogue if I hadn’t got the Bolt. Neither look great but the Rogue looks better.

    • Kojak2000 mercury super mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:24 PM

      It has a big ass.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:24 PM

      So premium trim will probably be feature equivalent to model Y without super charging. No real chance against Tesla and their superchargers. Although there are some reports of supercharger stations getting more crowded with the glut of model 3 sales.

      How’s supercharging been in your neck of the woods Asif? If you supercharge that much.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:29 PM

      More electric cars for rich people I guess. I don't know anyone who is buying 40+ grand cars

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:44 PM

      what the ever loving fuck

      They said they weren't going to make any more cars that weren't mustangs, right? so now everything's going to be a mustang? that thing looks horrific. why would they ruin their brand like that?

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        November 17, 2019 7:56 PM

        “Don’t tell what we can or cannot do. I thought this was America”

      • jamesray legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 17, 2019 7:58 PM

        It's stupid but I get it. The Mustang has appeal and if they want the electric vehicle to gain any ground they'll style and market it as such. Silly but I get it.

    • dkrulz legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2019 7:48 PM

      Why would Ford muddy the Mustang name with this ugly pos?

    • persecutor legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2019 8:52 PM

      A utility sports vehicle??

    • sanchez legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2019 9:49 PM

      Apparently they'll also try to sell direct per the last paragraph: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2019/11/heres-everything-we-know-about-the-electric-ford-mustang-mach-e/

      That might piss off many dealers.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 17, 2019 9:51 PM

        Well at least that's a good thing

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 17, 2019 10:53 PM

        I imagine not many dealers would want to sell it.

        • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 17, 2019 11:30 PM

          In my brief experience dealers don’t want to sell them even when they sell them.

    • Dolemite legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2019 9:59 PM

      The best thing I think I've seen in regards to this car:

      https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/aepemdegb7acypa86iyb.jpg

    • bradsh legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2019 10:41 PM

      The car looks great and I get the mustang decision but I also absolutely hate the mustang decision

    • Q-ball legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 17, 2019 11:38 PM

      Ugly.

    • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 18, 2019 3:23 AM

      I dont understand how the public is supposed to think this is a mustang variant, or why this is mainly RWD. Other than that it seems like a decent first effort for Ford.

      What ever vehicle actually makes it to market probably isn't going to look like this. they never do.

      • shaft legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 18, 2019 4:54 AM

        You can reserve one now, so this should be the production version.

      • bradsh legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 18, 2019 5:21 AM

        IMO rwd > fwd and in circumstances where it's not, you want awd anyway

        • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 18, 2019 5:55 AM

          I guess if it's drive by wire it doesn't matter, the car is going to keep from spinning and no torque steer. I think a lot of people would fuck up driving a non-modern RWD today.

          Mostly this RWD/rear motor thing has concerned with... I dont care for a frunk, and I very much wouldn't want only a frunk. There are zero photos on the ford site showing the rear hatch cargo space. If this is a crossover vehicle the main point should be that it has cargo space. The only thing they are showing us is a tiny box up front that can hold a cooler. I couldn't even put my family groceries in that, much less a trip to the home store, or a weekend outing.

          • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 18, 2019 6:03 AM

            Electric motors are small. I’m pretty sure dual motor AWD Teslas have both the frunk and a large deep trunk.

            Electric vehicle makers should be able to easily drive whatever wheels they think make sense to. There’s no huge engine and transmission to fit in there.

            • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 18, 2019 6:09 AM

              then post a pic?

              • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                November 18, 2019 6:19 AM

                Here’s what looks like full axle including motor and gearbox from a model 3 for sale on eBay.

                https://www.ebay.com/i/143407959129

                The battery is bigger but it’s a skateboard at the very bottom of the car.

                As far as the trunk, it’s easy to find photos of the deep well within the already good trunk in the model 3, and all model 3s have motors on the rear axle. It’s either RWD or AWD.

                • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  November 18, 2019 6:27 AM

                  i'm talking about the ford

                  • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    November 18, 2019 6:30 AM

                    What exactly are you looking for a picture of then? Design details or a review for an unreleased car?

                    I was just posting about how them going Rwd shouldn’t be a trunk concern, using their super popular competitor as an example.

                  • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    November 18, 2019 6:36 AM

                    https://www.ford.com/buy-site-wide-content/overlays/mach-e-galleries/mach-e-gallery-5/

                    Here, in their official gallery they have one shitty photo from far away showing suitcases in the trunk area. It looks like they’re sitting on a relatively high flat surface so I bet they’re doing a trunk inside a trunk like the model 3. They use this photo in a gallery and the caption is something like "so much space.”

                    EVs generally seem to have a lot of storage for their size.

                    • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      November 18, 2019 6:54 AM

                      ahh cool, I didnt see that on the site.

                      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                        reply
                        November 18, 2019 7:02 AM

                        Good, glad that helped.

                        If you like this car so far and are concerned about storage space, I think you’ll be all good. (Within reason, it won’t be a large vehicle, etc)

                        • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
                          reply
                          November 18, 2019 7:09 AM

                          I have a Lincoln MKC, so an EV of this size would be a decent alternative. I don't need the XL SUV anymore. My Mustang is my daily driver.

                          I don't think this Mach-E is for me, When I need cargo space, I need unlimited range with it, aka gas fill ups. It's probably a damn good alternative to people that want a Model X without a 120k sticker price.

              • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                November 18, 2019 6:21 AM

                It has a large hatchback trunk I assure you. They copied a bunch from Tesla. There’s just not that much hardware involved with an electric vehicle.

    • quazar legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 18, 2019 6:33 AM

      so strange using the mustang name, also lol at that giant tablet stuck on the center console

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 18, 2019 7:04 AM

      I am going to pre-order a model Y soonish.

    • sukabljat legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 18, 2019 7:18 AM

      Using the Mustang name seems terrible. Other components seem good, but why use the name of their famous car?

      Truly does look like a Tesla competitor (on paper), we'll see how Ford (and it's dealership network) handles the actual release. By the time they actually delivering, I have a feeling the Model 3 will get a slight price decrease or more range (at the current cost).

      Biggest winner in all of this? LG. They are getting more buyers of their batteries!

      • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 18, 2019 7:36 AM

        Maybe they are looking to pull a Dodge/RAM style split, making Mustang a sub brand instead of a Vehicle Model. The current mustang line is really diverse from the base line Ecoboost to the, GT and 350/500. Comparing an Ecoboost to a GT500 is a totally different vehicle. sharing almost nothing but the rear unibody and carpets.

        I think it's not a mustang, but I'd also say that the they've already muddled what it means to be a Mustang car, or wear the pony badge.

    • skinlab133 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 18, 2019 8:11 AM

      How many mullets are rolling in their graves right now.

      • DM7 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 18, 2019 8:19 AM

        As long as an i-roc don’t go electronic mullets will be fine.

    • guido anchovy legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 18, 2019 8:41 AM

      https://d3bzyjrsc4233l.cloudfront.net/cache/98/39/983980592fb938e32be90ae84a042afd.jpg

    • freakynipples69 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 18, 2019 8:43 AM

      If I can lease it for under $450 (36 months, $0 down), I'd get it.

