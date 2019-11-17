Ford reveals new Mustang Mach E electric vehicle crossover
Ford is showing off a brand new electric vehicle with the Mustang name slapped on it. Idris Elba is there too.
Ford took the wraps off the Mustang Mach E at a special event this evening. It has 300 miles of EPA rated range.
Developing...
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Ford reveals new Mustang Mach E electric vehicle crossover
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Uh oh, you’re serious.
http://chattypics.com/files/iPhoneUpload_zw2wl4m154.jpg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
So premium trim will probably be feature equivalent to model Y without super charging. No real chance against Tesla and their superchargers. Although there are some reports of supercharger stations getting more crowded with the glut of model 3 sales.
How’s supercharging been in your neck of the woods Asif? If you supercharge that much.
-
-
-
-
-
they just do not sell enough electric cars yet to get the cost down
https://usa.nissannews.com/en-US/releases/release-02fc9f3583eed43f7ac1d7b3d806afc8-nissan-group-reports-september-2019-us-sales
Nissan sold 9,111 leafs compared to 160,000 Altima's and 272,000 rouge small suvs
-
-
-
-
Apparently they'll also try to sell direct per the last paragraph: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2019/11/heres-everything-we-know-about-the-electric-ford-mustang-mach-e/
That might piss off many dealers.
-
The best thing I think I've seen in regards to this car:
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/aepemdegb7acypa86iyb.jpg
-
-
-
-
-
-
I guess if it's drive by wire it doesn't matter, the car is going to keep from spinning and no torque steer. I think a lot of people would fuck up driving a non-modern RWD today.
Mostly this RWD/rear motor thing has concerned with... I dont care for a frunk, and I very much wouldn't want only a frunk. There are zero photos on the ford site showing the rear hatch cargo space. If this is a crossover vehicle the main point should be that it has cargo space. The only thing they are showing us is a tiny box up front that can hold a cooler. I couldn't even put my family groceries in that, much less a trip to the home store, or a weekend outing.
-
-
-
Here’s what looks like full axle including motor and gearbox from a model 3 for sale on eBay.
https://www.ebay.com/i/143407959129
The battery is bigger but it’s a skateboard at the very bottom of the car.
As far as the trunk, it’s easy to find photos of the deep well within the already good trunk in the model 3, and all model 3s have motors on the rear axle. It’s either RWD or AWD.
-
-
-
https://www.ford.com/buy-site-wide-content/overlays/mach-e-galleries/mach-e-gallery-5/
Here, in their official gallery they have one shitty photo from far away showing suitcases in the trunk area. It looks like they’re sitting on a relatively high flat surface so I bet they’re doing a trunk inside a trunk like the model 3. They use this photo in a gallery and the caption is something like "so much space.”
EVs generally seem to have a lot of storage for their size.
-
-
-
I have a Lincoln MKC, so an EV of this size would be a decent alternative. I don't need the XL SUV anymore. My Mustang is my daily driver.
I don't think this Mach-E is for me, When I need cargo space, I need unlimited range with it, aka gas fill ups. It's probably a damn good alternative to people that want a Model X without a 120k sticker price.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Using the Mustang name seems terrible. Other components seem good, but why use the name of their famous car?
Truly does look like a Tesla competitor (on paper), we'll see how Ford (and it's dealership network) handles the actual release. By the time they actually delivering, I have a feeling the Model 3 will get a slight price decrease or more range (at the current cost).
Biggest winner in all of this? LG. They are getting more buyers of their batteries!
-
Maybe they are looking to pull a Dodge/RAM style split, making Mustang a sub brand instead of a Vehicle Model. The current mustang line is really diverse from the base line Ecoboost to the, GT and 350/500. Comparing an Ecoboost to a GT500 is a totally different vehicle. sharing almost nothing but the rear unibody and carpets.
I think it's not a mustang, but I'd also say that the they've already muddled what it means to be a Mustang car, or wear the pony badge.
-
-
-
-
-