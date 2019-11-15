New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 15, 2019

It's time for your Friday Edition of ER. Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Friday Edition of Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I like fried chicken

We could use more people like this hero on Earth.

Tesla Cybertruck Hype Train 

Tesla will unveil their Cybertruck electric pickup truck next week in Los Angeles.

Magic Leap CFO Scott Henry and SVP John Gaeta leave the company

Magic Leap shipped a devkit last year.

Things are probably not going too great over at the AR HMD startup company.

Browns DE Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely 

I have been pretty bummed out about this all day. I am sure Myles will regret his actions for the rest of his life, and it is really weird to see O.J. Simpson weighing in on things via Twitter. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 15, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

