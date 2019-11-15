ShackStream - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Today's episode of the ShackStream tries to harness the power of the force in Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us into deep space as we follow the eternal struggle of The Empire vs. The Rebellion. This time, the battle takes place in Respawn’s new third-person action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Expect lots of lightsabers, weird animals getting chopped in half, weird animals using human voices, humans acting like these talking animals are no big deal, and ginger John Mulaney trying to be a Jedi.

The fun kicks off at 5:00 PM ET (02:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

