Madam Nazar is one of the main NPCs that players will interact with in Red Dead Online. As the head of the Collector role, Madam Nazar is a staple for many that enjoy going around collecting Tarot Cards, Wildflowers, Coins, and other collectible goodies each day in Red Dead Online. Unfortunately, Madam Nazar likes to move around a lot, and her location changes daily. To help you out, we’ve put together this handy guide that we’ll be updating each day, which will pinpoint exactly where you can find Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online.

Last updated: 11/18/2019

Where is Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online?

Madam Nazar can be found just north of Saint Denis, along the edge of Bluewater Marsh when heading northward towards Van Horn and Annesburg. She can be found just next to the crossroads area above the E in Bluewater Marsh when looking at the map. To find Madam Nazar use the map we’ve included below, as we’ll keep it updated with Madam Nazar’s location each time it changes.

Look for Madam Nazar at the location on the map above.

Visiting Madam Nazar will quickly become a daily habit for Collector’s, or those looking to make some extra cash alongside their normal playtime. You can sell a variety of collectible items to Madam Nazar, however you won’t be able to do anything until you purchase the Collector’s Bag from her. To do this, head to the location that we’ve marked up above and speak with her. The first time you interact with her you’ll have to watch a cutscene, so make sure you’re prepared when you approach her.

On top of being able to purchase Collections that players complete, Madam Nazar will also sell players maps and other items to assist them in their collectible hunting. These items including a Metal Detector, as well as a Shovel, both of which will be needed to complete some of the Collections available to you. If you’re unable to complete a Collection, then selling the individual pieces to Madam Nazar for a quick buck can be a good idea. However, you’ll receive much more experience and cash for completing a full set and turning it in.

Here's a brief look at what you can buy from Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online.

Now that you know where Madam Nazar is, be sure to check out the rest of our Red Dead Redemption 2 guides for more helpful info. We’ll keep this article updated each day as Madam Nazar moves around the map.