Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 15: Free Company of Heroes 2

Steam is giving away Company of Heroes 2 this weekend for absolutely free. It's yours to keep! If that's not enough, there's a 10-day free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition starting today.
Ozzie Mejia
There aren't as many free games to play as last week, but there's quite a bit for the PC player to jump into and play without spending a dime. In the case of the RTS fan, you're getting a special treat. Company of Heroes 2 is free this weekend. Not free-to-play this weekend, free to claim and keep forever! You'll only have a few days to claim it, so grab it while you can.

Steam is also housing a week-long free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. That means you'll get the full base roster, along with all of the Season 2 characters. With Capcom Cup coming up, Street Fighter is about to become the talk of the competitive gaming world. So if you want a taste of what the game is about, try it out over the next ten days.

The Epic Games Store also has a pair of great games to pick up for free. How about Bad North and The Messenger? If you're into a pair of fantastic indies, pick them up right now and keep them forever. But you'll only have until Thursday to claim them.

The Messenger
The Messenger

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

