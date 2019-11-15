Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 15: Free Company of Heroes 2

There aren't as many free games to play as last week, but there's quite a bit for the PC player to jump into and play without spending a dime. In the case of the RTS fan, you're getting a special treat. Company of Heroes 2 is free this weekend. Not free-to-play this weekend, free to claim and keep forever! You'll only have a few days to claim it, so grab it while you can.

Steam is also housing a week-long free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. That means you'll get the full base roster, along with all of the Season 2 characters. With Capcom Cup coming up, Street Fighter is about to become the talk of the competitive gaming world. So if you want a taste of what the game is about, try it out over the next ten days.

The Epic Games Store also has a pair of great games to pick up for free. How about Bad North and The Messenger? If you're into a pair of fantastic indies, pick them up right now and keep them forever. But you'll only have until Thursday to claim them.

The Messenger

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

