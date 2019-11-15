Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 15: Free Company of Heroes 2

There aren't as many free games to play as last week, but there's quite a bit for the PC player to jump into and play without spending a dime. In the case of the RTS fan, you're getting a special treat. Company of Heroes 2 is free this weekend. Not free-to-play this weekend, free to claim and keep forever! You'll only have a few days to claim it, so grab it while you can.
Steam is also housing a week-long free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. That means you'll get the full base roster, along with all of the Season 2 characters. With Capcom Cup coming up, Street Fighter is about to become the talk of the competitive gaming world. So if you want a taste of what the game is about, try it out over the next ten days.
The Epic Games Store also has a pair of great games to pick up for free. How about Bad North and The Messenger? If you're into a pair of fantastic indies, pick them up right now and keep them forever. But you'll only have until Thursday to claim them.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Messenger - FREE until 11/21
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - FREE until 11/21
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Book of Demons [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4 [Steam] - $22.79 (62% off)
- Thief [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ark: Survival Evolved [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
GamersGate
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $42.99 (14% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $5.00 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
GOG.com
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $10.99 (45% off)
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey - $6.99 (80% off)
- Inside - $6.99 (65% off)
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition - $4.99 (50% off)
- Myst IV: Revelation - $7.49 (50% off)
- Myst III: Exile - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pathway - $11.19 (30% off)
- State of Mind - $9.89 (67% off)
- This War of Mine: Soundtrack Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- We Happy Few - $29.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Batman: Arkham VR [Steam] - $8.50 (57% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- The Warner Bros. catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Green Man Gaming WB Sale.
- Yooka-Layee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $23.69 (21% off)
- Indivisible 2 [Steam] - $33.19 (17% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $25.49 (15% off)
- Double Cross [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Joggernauts [Steam] - $3.00 (80% off)
- There's a slew of indie games on sale, so check out all of the games featured in the Green Man Gaming Indie Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadowrun Complete Collection [Steam] - $13.98 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $9.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth [UPlay] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Human Fall Flat [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Watch Dogs 2 - $15.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition - $10.00 (80% off)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Company of Heroes 2 - FREE to keep! if claimed before 11/17 at 10AM PT
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 11/24 at 11:59PM PT)
- Squad [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/18 at 10AM PT)
- Killsquad [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- DOOM - $6.59 (67% off)
- DOOM VFR - $9.89 (67% off)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Doom Classic Complete - $4.94 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fictorum - $4.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Complete - $9.99 (80% off)
- Trine Ultimate Collection - $33.31 (62% off)
