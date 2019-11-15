Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection delayed to February 2020 It looks like fans of the extended Mega Man series will be waiting a bit longer for the collection. The Zero/ZX Legacy Collection has been delayed to late February.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is the next set of Mega Man games set to be repackaged for release on modern systems, but it looks like we’ll be waiting just a bit longer than expected to get back at them. The collection has been delayed to February 2020.

The announcement of Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection’s delay came from Capcom on November 14, 2019 via a post on the Capcom-Unity blog. Although the games were set to be launched on January 21, 2020, Mega Man Series Producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya claimed that a little bit more time was needed to bring the quality that the collection deserves, and so the new release date for the collection is February 25, 2020. Tsuchiya would go on to explain the teams decision in a short video regarding the delay. You can see the video in full below.

Set to launch on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch, the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection bundles together an entire generation of the Mega Man games that came to handheld systems like the Gameboy Advance and original Nintendo DS and nowhere else.

In addition to bringing all these titles together in an accessible package, the collection brings HD smoothing to the games to boost their visuals from the now dated Gameboy Advance graphics, as well as a new save system and casual scenarios to make the gameplay as approachable and enjoyable as possible regardless of player familiarity with the games. As is the usual with the Mega Man collections, there will also be a ton of extras for players to explore, including over 600 pieces of art and design concepts running the gamut across all of the games in the collection.

The delay does come as a bit of a bummer, but in all honesty, a month isn’t too much longer to wait for the collection to come out, and all the power to Tsuchiya and his team if it means a more polished final product.