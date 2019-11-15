New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to play split screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Everything you need to know to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in split screen co-op mode.
Josh Hawkins
1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare revived one of the most beloved series in the Call of Duty franchise, and since the game’s release, many have jumped back into the grind to try it out. Along with tons of new modes, Modern Warfare also includes a split screen co-op mode that players can dive into with their friends. This guide will detail everything you need to know to play split screen co-op mode.  

How to play split screen in Modern Warfare

To get started in split screen mode, they’re going to need to follow a few simple steps. First, head to the Spec Ops mode. This is where you’ll play through co-op missions with a friend on the same console. Next, ensure you have a second controller connected to your Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Once you are in a Spec Ops lobby, press X or A (depending on your console of choice) to join the game with the second controller.

How to play split screen - Modern Warfare

The big caveat here, though, is that the second player will be prompted to sign into their Activision account to start playing alongside you. Unfortunately, this isn’t an optional item, so make sure your friend has their account setup before hand to ensure fast processing.

Can you play split screen in the campaign?

Unfortunately, no, there isn’t any kind of split screen support for Modern Warfare’s singleplayer campaign, so if you want to play with your friend, you’re going to need to do so via the Spec Ops mode. Thankfully, the Spec Ops missions can be very enjoyable, especially when working with a squad member, so be sure to explore that if you and your friend want to sit back on the couch and just hang while you take down some baddies.

Now that you know how to play split screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, head back to our Modern Warfare hub for even more juicy info and strategy content.

