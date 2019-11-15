First Post! November 15, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Take this drummer's energy

Is this my actual daughter 😍🔥pic.twitter.com/x8OIZfPuPN — Vanessa Angélica Villarreal (@Vanessid) November 14, 2019

One of my favorite Nirvana songs.

Marc Rebillet continues his world domination tour

Marc Rebillet continues to poop all over Europe on this leg of his tour. I am loving these highlight videos he has been posting to his YouTube channel.

Tetris Effect Metamorphosis Dynamic Theme free to download on PSN

preview of the free Tetris Effect Metamorphosis Dynamic Theme https://t.co/v7SXcigHD3 pic.twitter.com/kvnV8MOspm — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 14, 2019

Wow that looks really sweet!

Elon Musk interview from Air Force Space Pitch Day 2019

This extended video interview is worth a watch.

