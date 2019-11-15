New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 15, 2019

It's time for your First Post! Check it out.
Asif Khan
5

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Take this drummer's energy

One of my favorite Nirvana songs.

Marc Rebillet continues his world domination tour

Marc Rebillet continues to poop all over Europe on this leg of his tour. I am loving these highlight videos he has been posting to his YouTube channel.

Tetris Effect Metamorphosis Dynamic Theme free to download on PSN

Wow that looks really sweet!

Elon Musk interview from Air Force Space Pitch Day 2019

This extended video interview is worth a watch.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 15, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

    November 15, 2019 8:45 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 15, 2019

      November 15, 2019 8:46 AM

      Having not been to one of Marc's shows yet. How often does he perform in a bra and shorts? And if Lookitzpancakes is listening, do you find it comfortable?

        November 15, 2019 8:53 AM

        He frequently strips at his shows. The silk robe looks comfy. He is also very comfortable in his own skin.

          November 15, 2019 9:09 AM

          Well yes, I've gathered that he likes to do that and yes, that silk robe does look comfy. Mostly curious as to whether or not there's a reason (and if so, why?) for the bra. Most women I know hate wearing them, so to see a guy who doesn't have to wearing one frequently piques my curiosity.

Hello, Meet Lola