New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

How to repair the Scomp Link in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Learn where to get the Scomp Link for BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Sam Chandler
1

Repairing the Scomp Link is one of the first things you will want to do in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Without fixing this nifty piece of tech for BD-1, you will be unable to unlock special chests hidden around the world. You won’t need to wait long for this unlock, as it’s fairly early in the game.

How to repair the Scomp Link

The Scomp Link can be repaired on Zeffo, in the Weathered Monument. This area is only accessible after unlocking the Force Push ability from the Tomb.

After clearing the temple, the game will direct you on to the next area, Kashyyyk. Do not immediately leave Zeffo, instead, navigate to the Weathered Monument area of the map. Work your way inside where you will find a workbench. Interact with the workbench to receive the Scomp Link.

unlock scomp link star wars jedi fallen order
The Scomp Link is found in the Weathered Monument, shortly after clearing the first tomb.

This Scomp Link allows BD-1 to “slice” doors and chests. What this means is that those previously locked chests are now able to be cut open. You need to approach the chest, press a button to have BD-1 slice it open, and then press another button to open the chest, at which point BD-1 will spend a bit of time searching it for an item.

The Scomp Link is also the first part of a series of slicing upgrades. From here on out, you will be able to upgrade the slice to hack other droids. These will start off small, such as being able to hack floating droids, and then you’ll be able to hack the monstrous security droids.

It’s also worth noting that now that the Scomp Link is unlocked, you will be able to unlock those red laser barriers. Try returning some previous areas to see what sections of the map can now be explored. There may be some secrets on Bogano to find, such as more stim canisters.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola