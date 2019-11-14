How to repair the Scomp Link in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Learn where to get the Scomp Link for BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Repairing the Scomp Link is one of the first things you will want to do in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Without fixing this nifty piece of tech for BD-1, you will be unable to unlock special chests hidden around the world. You won’t need to wait long for this unlock, as it’s fairly early in the game.

How to repair the Scomp Link

The Scomp Link can be repaired on Zeffo, in the Weathered Monument. This area is only accessible after unlocking the Force Push ability from the Tomb.

After clearing the temple, the game will direct you on to the next area, Kashyyyk. Do not immediately leave Zeffo, instead, navigate to the Weathered Monument area of the map. Work your way inside where you will find a workbench. Interact with the workbench to receive the Scomp Link.

The Scomp Link is found in the Weathered Monument, shortly after clearing the first tomb.

This Scomp Link allows BD-1 to “slice” doors and chests. What this means is that those previously locked chests are now able to be cut open. You need to approach the chest, press a button to have BD-1 slice it open, and then press another button to open the chest, at which point BD-1 will spend a bit of time searching it for an item.

The Scomp Link is also the first part of a series of slicing upgrades. From here on out, you will be able to upgrade the slice to hack other droids. These will start off small, such as being able to hack floating droids, and then you’ll be able to hack the monstrous security droids.

It’s also worth noting that now that the Scomp Link is unlocked, you will be able to unlock those red laser barriers. Try returning some previous areas to see what sections of the map can now be explored. There may be some secrets on Bogano to find, such as more stim canisters.