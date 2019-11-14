Kingdom Hearts 1 & 2 coming to Xbox One Those who have missed out on the Kingdom Hearts series will be able to enjoy on Xbox soon. Both Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 are coming Xbox One.

There was an absolute wealth of games announced during X019. Between Game Pass announcments, Project xCloud updates, and much more, it was a lot to take in, but one thing that almost got by was the arrival of Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura at the livestream to share some news from Square. Apparently, both Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 will be coming to Xbox One.

There doesn’t seem to be any plans for Kingdom Hearts 3 just yet. It may still be under exclusive control by Sony, which may make for a little extra time before it’s even available to come over to other platforms.

