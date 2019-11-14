Third-person narrative Last Stop announced for Xbox One
Variable State's latest adventure is a Twin Peaks-like adventure with surrealistic elements.
Variable State, the folks who brought us Virginia, are back with another exciting title: Last Stop. Announced during Inside Xbox during X019, it showed off a beautifully surreal landscape with plenty of weirdness to go around.
Developing...
