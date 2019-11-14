New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Third-person narrative Last Stop announced for Xbox One

Variable State's latest adventure is a Twin Peaks-like adventure with surrealistic elements.

Brittany Vincent
1

Variable State, the folks who brought us Virginia, are back with another exciting title: Last Stop. Announced during Inside Xbox during X019, it showed off a beautifully surreal landscape with plenty of weirdness to go around. 

Developing...

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

