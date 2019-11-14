New peek at The Artful Escape shows off a multidimensional journey This can't-miss musical adventure is looking particularly exciting, and we're ready to see more of it.

During X019, Microsoft gave attendees and viewers a new sneak peek of the upcoming platform The Artful Escape, a spirited and colorful adventure that looks like an exciting, musical riff on the typical adventure.

Developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur, the preview viewers had of the upcoming Xbox One and PC title was an exciting one. The game will follow Francis Vendetti, the nephew of deceased film music artist Johnson Vendetti. Francis may have followed in his uncle's footsteps as an artist but he's struggling with his connection to his family member as far as his own career is concerned. As a way to try and shake the shackles of his family ties, he sets off on a journey to get away from London and create a new identity for himself so that he can be set completely apart from his uncle.

Based on what we know so far, the story is essentially "David Bowie traveling off from London on an interstellar trip to create Ziggy Stardust," according to Johnny Galvatron, the founding member of The Galvatrons who conceived the game. It will feature influences from works by Wes Anderson, Steven Spielberg, and even Stanley Kubrick. Johnson Vendetti himself was based on Bob Dylan.

THE ARTFUL ESCAPE is coming 2020 to Xbox and Apple Arcade. https://t.co/rVlk8kFIrg pic.twitter.com/kXk0iihuiC — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) November 14, 2019

Check out this first look at The Artful Escape and get inspired for the game, which is set to debut soon.