Xbox gameplay for FPS CrossfireX debuts at X019 The Korean-produced first-person shooter is making its way to North American shore next year exclusively on Xbox and the first-ever gameplay footage of the console version makes its debut.

One of the highlights from today’s X019 Inside Xbox Event was the world’s first look at gameplay footage from one of next year’s most-anticipated first-person shooter titles. CrossFireX. South Korean developer Smilegate got time on center stage during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 event earlier this year to show off a trailer for the world console premiere of its online shooter. Traditionally a PC-exclusive franchise, Crossfire X will be arriving on Xbox for a console-first release in 2020.

The official Xbox website listing for CrossFireX offers the following synopsis:

CrossfireX delivers an intense first-person shooter experience where players are immersed in a sprawling global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions: Global Risk employs veterans of powerful armed forces who use advanced technologies to fight for order and security; Black List employs hardened mercenaries trained in guerilla tactics who fight to destabilize oppressive regimes in the name of freedom. Choose your side and complete objective-based missions across a variety of classic and innovative modes featuring tightly crafted gameplay and cinematic visuals.

