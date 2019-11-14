Respawn shows off more Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at X019 Respawn's upcoming Star Wars adventure got a little more love today as the studio showed off even more gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

We have mere hours to wait now until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is released, but EA and Respawn took the opportunity to show off more of the upcoming third-person adventure in an exclusive gameplay bit during today’s episode of Inside Xbox.

Set to release tomorrow, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the most anticipated games of the last leg of this year, and many are curious to see how the game will stand up to the hype that it has generated, and Respawn’s own success on past projects. The new gameplay shown off during today’s presentation was preceded by Game Direction Stig Asmussen taking the spotlight to talk about things a bit before the game drops tomorrow.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has a lot of eyes on it, especially following EA’s failure with previous Star Wars titles. If Respawn can pull it off, though, it will be the first of EA’s studios to make a truly good Star Wars game since EA picked up the rights several years ago.

You can check out the new trailer embedded above, which shows off even more gameplay for players to look forward to at launch tomorrow. Xbox and EA also debuted a brand-new video called Become a Jedi, which the two companies co-created for the X019 broadcast as an open invitation to players everywhere to dive in and indulge their fantasy of finally becoming a Jedi. Me, personally, I just hope it’s at least half as good as Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, which still stands as one of my favorite Jedi-centric Star Wars games out there.

