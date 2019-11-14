New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 14, 2019

It's the day after ThomW Day, Shackers. Let's get back to life and back to reality with today's First Post!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

MkLeo really wants a Smash Ultimate patch

The top Smash Ultimate esports player on Earth wants some more updates to come to the game.

Kaep gets an NFL workout this Saturday

Kaepernick has been frozen out of the NFL for years.

I am not sure how many scouts will be able to divert their Saturday plans to attend this workout, but the Broncos have confirmed that they will be in attendance.

Hello Moto!

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Motorola RAZR has reappeared. It's still a flip phone, but now features a full, bendable screen. It will be powered by Android and is priced at $1500.

HERE WE GO, BROWNIES! HERE WE GO!

The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the Steelers tonight on Thursday Night Football.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 14, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

    November 14, 2019 8:30 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 14, 2019

    • yosemiteclimber legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 14, 2019 8:58 AM

      I gotta admit, the RAZR has me curious... I'm tired of carrying around this giant phablet :/

      Also, GO BROWNS

    • ejectorpod legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 14, 2019 11:52 AM

      Hope someone hires Kaep

      • Jean S.
        reply
        November 15, 2019 10:06 AM

        I think it's terrible that a decent guy like him can't get hired, but every woman-beater on the planet can make millions. Freakin' National Felon League.

    • CptPlankton mercury super mega
      reply
      November 14, 2019 11:54 AM

      I like that companies are experimenting with bendable phones. I don't think anyone will nail a great alternate to the current slate style for a while but it's cool to see.

      The inside screen on those pics is better than I expected.

Hello, Meet Lola