First Post! November 14, 2019

MkLeo really wants a Smash Ultimate patch

So...no patch? — FOX | MkLeo 🐞 (@Mkleosb) November 14, 2019

The top Smash Ultimate esports player on Earth wants some more updates to come to the game.

Kaep gets an NFL workout this Saturday

Kaepernick has been frozen out of the NFL for years.

I am not sure how many scouts will be able to divert their Saturday plans to attend this workout, but the Broncos have confirmed that they will be in attendance.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Hello Moto!

RAZR is back pic.twitter.com/Smqpbw8yUi — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2019

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Motorola RAZR has reappeared. It's still a flip phone, but now features a full, bendable screen. It will be powered by Android and is priced at $1500.

HERE WE GO, BROWNIES! HERE WE GO!

The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the Steelers tonight on Thursday Night Football.

