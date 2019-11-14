Halo: Reach gets release date for Xbox One and PC There's now a date for when both Xbox One and PC players can access Halo: Reach either in their copies of Halo: The Master Chief Collection or a la carte.

For Halo players, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has felt incomplete for years since its initial release. There's been something missing from 343's compilation of the series' best games. That something was the series' best game, Halo: Reach. Microsoft and 343 Industries both revealed earlier this year that the old-gen classic would get its long-anticipated re-release before the end of 2019. And since 2019 is almost over, X019 proved a good time to reveal that Halo: Reach would hit Halo: The Master Chief Collection on December 3.

The announcement came from 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard, who revealed the good news on Inside Xbox. Jarrard debuted a new launch trailer, one that shows all six games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This means the full Halo: The Master Chief Collection package is going to look a little bit different than it did before. The compilation will now come with Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 4, the Halo 3: ODST campaign, and Halo: Reach for $39.99. The collection will be available on both Xbox One and PC, but let's remember something about that PC collection. Remember back when Halo: Reach was first announced back in March that 343 said they would issue Halo: The Master Chief Collection games out individually in an effort to maximize each game's quality. All of the Halo games will eventually make their way to PC in chronological order in the months ahead. While PC users can still purchase the full package for $39.99, the option is there to purchase Halo: Reach by itself for just $9.99. You're going to want to keep up with Halo Waypoint for the latest on the Halo collection.

If you're a PC user who's been waiting for this day, you can prepare yourself just a little more by pre-loading Halo: Reach onto your machine now. Starting today, players can pick up Halo: Reach from either the Microsoft Store or Steam and begin pre-installing the game immediately. But also keep in mind, it's also part of Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Game Pass and it's also going to made available to Xbox Game Pass on PC at launch.