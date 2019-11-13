Rune 2 will continue to be supported after Human Head closure Rune 2's future was up in the air after this morning's closure of Human Head Studios, but it now appears that the game will continue to receive post-launch support.

Earlier today, Human Head Studios had officially closed its doors. While the studio was shuttered, the developers are finding new life as Roundhouse Studios under the Bethesda umbrella. At the time, the future of any current games under Human Head looked to be up in the air, with future support looking unlikely. However, the Rune 2 team has stepped forward to clarify that game's future, noting that the game will continue to receive support.

The following statement was issued on the Rune 2 website on Wednesday evening:

"Yesterday, we successfully launched RUNE II onto the Epic Games Store and the game’s demand has exceeded our expectations. We’re very thankful that everyone wants to play our game. First and foremost – we love this game and we will continue to support RUNE II. James and Mitch are still here to answer questions and provide the same great open communication and transparency that you’ve come to expect from us.

"Today, developer Human Head Studios announced that they closed their doors and will be starting a new studio. This is shocking news to us, as there are several entities working on RUNE II – we found out about this news when you did. Human Head had a longstanding agreement with RUNE II’s publisher, Ragnarok Game, LLC, to provide ongoing support for the game. We are working quickly to resolve any current technical issues while we build the team that will execute the exciting planned future of RUNE II’s post-launch content strategy. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we work through any launch issues.

"Our plan remains to continue working on RUNE II and launch onto other PC platforms in 2020. We’re excited to show you the future of RUNE II content. Stay tuned!

"Thank you for playing."

Human Head's closure was reported earlier today, with the team all transitioning ot Bethesda to begin work on an unknown project. Rune 2 released yesterday as an Epic Games Store exclusive. The game is still in line to release on Steam next year.