Black Friday 2019 VR deals - PSVR, Oculus Rift, & Valve Index

Black Friday is right around the corner, which means it is time to start planning ahead. If you’re wanting to pick up a virtual reality headset this year when prices drop, then we can help. We’ve scoured the web for the best Black Friday 2019 VR deals to help you ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

Black Friday 2019 VR deals

As with any piece of hardware, buying the virtual reality headset that fits you best is important. That doesn’t mean you have to pay top dollar, though. Black Friday is a perfect time to pick up some discounted virtual reality tech, and this year you’ll have a few worthy options. We’ve broken down the rest of this guide based on the headset type, which should help those with a headset in mind get to the deals that fit you best.

PlayStation VR Black Friday 2019 deals

Those looking to pick up the PlayStation VR system for their PlayStation 4 will have a few options available. While we’ll no doubt see plenty of discounted offers, the best we’ve managed to find so far is a special deal that Target is set to run. Users will be able to pick up a PlayStation VR bundle with five games for just $199.99. This bundle normally runs for $299, so you’ll be saving $100 if you pick it up on Black Friday.

If you want even more bang for your buck, several retailers will offer a special PlayStation VR bundle with 2 games and 2 Move Controllers for $249.99, versus the normal price of $349.99. We'll have links for that as they become available, for now, check out your local retailers like Best Buy, Fry's, and other stores that sell electronics.

Oculus VR Black Friday 2019 deals

If you’re looking to pick up a more dedicated VR headset for PC gaming, then the Oculus Rift S is definitely a fine option. Normally priced at $399, you’ll be able to pick the Rift S up from Best Buy for just $349 on Black Friday. That’s a roughly $50 savings that you can put towards picking up a new game to enjoy on your shiny, new virtual reality headset. Lenovo will also be running a similar deal, with the Oculus Rift S available for $349 during Black Friday.

Those looking for a more portable-friendly version of the Oculus headset will be pleased with the following deals on Oculus Go:

Oculus Go 32GB at Walmart - $149.99 [$199 originally]

Oculus Go 32GB at Best Buy - $149.99 [$199 originally]

HTC Vive Black Friday 2019 deals

While the Valve Index might be a thing now, HTC hasn’t stopped trucking along and the HTC Vive is still a solid contender in the world of VR headsets. We’ll update this portion of our guide with a bit more information once more ads for Black Friday are revealed. Typically, the Vive will cost you anywhere from $399 to $1399, depending on which bundle you pick up (it comes with the Vive VR, Vive Pro Starter Kit, and Vive Pro Full Kit options).

Valve Index Black Friday 2019 deals

Valve had originally teamed up with HTC to help bring the Vive to life, however, this year the company known for ending franchises after only two games took a big leap and released the Valve Index. Powered by the same technology that helped create the HTC Vive, the Valve Index is yet another premium option for VR users who don’t mind spending far more than they need to in order to enjoy virtual reality. Coming in at $999 for the full kit, the Index is one of the more expensive options available to VR users. We’ll update this portion of the guide with more info as it is made available, though we wouldn’t expect to see any insane deals for the Index just yet.

Remember to check back at this article as we grow closer to Black Friday 2019 to find out even more sweet deals to help you save money this holiday season.

*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.