Rockstar addresses, apologizes for Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch issues

Rockstar is acknowledging the problems with Red Dead Redemption 2's launch on PC, outlining fixes and issuing an apology.
Ozzie Mejia
10

After more than a year of waiting, the PC gaming community has finally been able to get their hands on Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. Unfortunately, the game looks to have launched with several major issues. Facing a deeply unhappy user base, Rockstar looked to investigate where the problems were stemming from and appear to have emerged with a solution. The publisher issued a statement on Wednesday morning, along with an apology.

Red Dead Redemption 2

The following statement comes from the Rockstar Games Twitter account:

"Over the past week, we have been working as quickly as possible to address issues that have impacted the launch of the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2. As a result, we have already identified and resolved a number of these issues by deploying fixes to the Rockstar Games Launcher and some to the game itself.

"However, we are aware that a small number of Red Dead Redemption 2 PC players are still experiencing some ongoing problems with the game stuttering. We believe this is due to unforeseen issues related to specific combinations of Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards and certain CPU's.

"We will be rolling out an update to the game today which will address the stuttering issue alongside a host of other fixes. However, we are still currently working together with Nvidia to completely resolve the stuttering issue in a future update, and it may take us up to a few days to properly test everything and ensure the next update completely solves the problem.

"We sincerely apologize for this temporary inconvenience and will update you as soon as we have more information to share -- we want everyone to be able to experience Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC as we intended as soon as possible. If you are experiencing any issues that are impacting your experience with Red Dead Redemption 2 for any reason, please start by first visiting the troubleshooting page on our Support site for assistance."

Rockstar is hoping to make up for the myriad of issues by offering a special care package for Red Dead Online. Players are eligible for this care package by logging into Red Dead Redemption 2 anytime this week and through the holiday season. This care package will include the Prieto Poncho and a selection of extra goodies.

For their part, Nvidia has been working around the clock on making sure they fully support Rockstar's cowboy campaign. Last week, the company released fresh drivers and are currently looking into these issues. Shacknews has been fortunate to not be among those affected by any ongoing glitches, as evidenced by our recent ShackStreams. But if there's any update on fixes for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, we'll be sure to report on them.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 13, 2019 10:20 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Rockstar addresses, apologizes for Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch issues

    • sixfoot6 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2019 10:39 AM

      Really doesn't seem like a "small number" affected. Every cpu without hyperthreading renders the game unplayable. That's just to start.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 13, 2019 11:33 AM

        There's almost 0 CPUs nowadays that don't have at least multiple cores. Was it looking for hyper-threading in particular?

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 13, 2019 11:35 AM

          There seems to be something going on with pegging the CPU while running on machines that have multiple cores but not multiple threads.

          • one random winner legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 13, 2019 11:36 AM

            Bizarre, I mean that's still a small percentage of CPU models (especially for gamers nowadays) although that would hit some i5's and a lot of i3's.

            • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 13, 2019 11:39 AM

              That'll hit all the i5s. The primary distinction between the i7 series and the i5 series is Hyperthreading.

              Per the latest Steam hardware survey, only ~61% of machines surveyed supported Hyperthreading. That's honestly more than I expected, but still a lot of people without.

              • one random winner legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 13, 2019 11:45 AM

                That was the case until a few years ago. See all the i5's that show up in their spreadsheet here https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/search/featurefilter.html?productType=873&0_HyperThreading=True there are still i5's without hyper-threading, but it's no longer an i7 distinction. Hell even some i3's have hyper-threading now.

                • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  November 13, 2019 11:50 AM

                  Fair enough. Overall percentage of non-Hyperthreaded CPUs in the wild is still pretty high.

                  • one random winner legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    November 13, 2019 11:52 AM

                    Yeah, I never really think of the Steam hardware survey's as terribly accurate for what I'd call "gamer" PCs as so many are so far below spec for so many modern games that I guess they're just running a bunch of indies or something but yeah, 61% is still higher than I'd expected.

      • aeongard
        reply
        November 13, 2019 11:43 AM

        It doesn't "seem" like a small number affected because people having a negative experience are 100% more likely to complain about it loudly on the internet opposed to people who have no issues. I haven't had any issues, and I'm sure there are many others like me out there, but there's no point in going on forums being like "I have no issues", especially because people who do have issues will just feel insulted by anyone saying so.

        • Stimpak Chopra
          reply
          November 13, 2019 11:46 AM

          Yeah I've only had two crashes so far but didn't want to say because it sounds like I'm rubbing it in. Plus I'm running an Intel/Nvidea machine which is like the Xbox of PCs.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 13, 2019 11:46 AM

          It seems pretty consistent with certain hardware and software configurations, to the point that someone was able to reproduce it and do a deep dive video. I don't think their conclusions about the cause was right, but the could reproduce the issue reliably.

