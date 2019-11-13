New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 13, 2019 - ThomW Day

Hey Shackers, it's time for a very special ThomW Day First Post! Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
9

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

It's ThomW Day at Shacknews

It's ThomW Day!
It's ThomW Day!

Happy Birthday, ThomW! Long may you lol!

Nike to stop selling merchandise directly to Amazon

Just do it (for Shacknews)
Just do it (for Shacknews)

Not that surprising considering the new Nike CEO used to be eBay's CEO. The company is focused on selling directly to customers.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress 

The Fed doesn't have the usual monetary policy tools remaining with historically low interest rates, and Chairman Jerome Powell is heading to Capitol Hill today to explain what options are left in the event of a recession.

Tim Apple brings the Escape key back to MacBook Pro

Apple quietly announced a new 16-inch MacBook Pro today that is expandable to 64 GB of RAM and 8 TB of storage. The laptop also adds a new physical Escape key, but still keeps the Touch Bar. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your ThomW Day Edition of First Post! for November 13, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

"Happy Birthday, ThomW!" - Lola

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

