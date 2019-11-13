First Post! November 13, 2019 - ThomW Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Nike to stop selling merchandise directly to Amazon

Not that surprising considering the new Nike CEO used to be eBay's CEO. The company is focused on selling directly to customers.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress

The Fed doesn't have the usual monetary policy tools remaining with historically low interest rates, and Chairman Jerome Powell is heading to Capitol Hill today to explain what options are left in the event of a recession.

Tim Apple brings the Escape key back to MacBook Pro

Pros — you asked for it. And it’s here. pic.twitter.com/e0rsV18AKH — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 13, 2019

Apple quietly announced a new 16-inch MacBook Pro today that is expandable to 64 GB of RAM and 8 TB of storage. The laptop also adds a new physical Escape key, but still keeps the Touch Bar.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

