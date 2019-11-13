Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.
It's ThomW Day at Shacknews
Happy Birthday, ThomW! Long may you lol!
Nike to stop selling merchandise directly to Amazon
Not that surprising considering the new Nike CEO used to be eBay's CEO. The company is focused on selling directly to customers.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress
The Fed doesn't have the usual monetary policy tools remaining with historically low interest rates, and Chairman Jerome Powell is heading to Capitol Hill today to explain what options are left in the event of a recession.
Tim Apple brings the Escape key back to MacBook Pro
Pros — you asked for it. And it’s here. pic.twitter.com/e0rsV18AKH— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 13, 2019
Apple quietly announced a new 16-inch MacBook Pro today that is expandable to 64 GB of RAM and 8 TB of storage. The laptop also adds a new physical Escape key, but still keeps the Touch Bar.
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 13, 2019 - ThomW Day
It is ThomW Day :O
It is ThomW Day
Bump for ThomW Day
