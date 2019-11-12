ShackStream: Back on the range for Red Dead Redemption 2 Today's episode of the ShackStream ventures into the online portion of RDR2.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us back on the western frontier for a look at some of the hot online action to be found in Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC.

Expect lots of horse poop, gunshots, and goofy hats. Also, be sure to stick around after the Red Dead stream for a chance to win a giveaway when Staff Editor Blake Morse fires up Metal Wolf Chaos at 7:00 PM ET.

The fun kicks off at 5:15 PM ET (02:15 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

