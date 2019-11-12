Disney+ server status - Is Disney Plus down? With Disney+ finally out, many might be having issues logging in or connecting. Are the Disney Plus servers down? How do you check the server status? Here's what you'll need to know.

Disney+ looks to be the answer to Disney’s problem of finding a great home for all of its streaming content. Set to include some first-party, exclusive shows, the new app is one that many are excited for. However, many users have reported issues with Disney Plus launching and the application crashing. Here’s everything you need to know about the current Disney+ server status.

Disney+ server status – Is Disney Plus down?

If you’re having issues getting Disney+ to launch, then you aren’t alone. Many users have reported issues via Down Detector, a website that tracks issues with various websites and applications that don’t have a dedicated server status page. While it isn’t exactly the same as a status page, it’s a good indicator of what’s going on with the app at the current time.

With so many original shows to offer, Disney+ could be the solution that Disney has been looking for with Netflix and other streaming services.

As of the writing of this guide, Disney+ is experiencing some issues. This is to be expected on launch day and the first few weeks, as apparently Disney+ has become bigger than Disney could have ever fathomed according to a tweet from the official Disney Plus Twitter account that states “The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

At the time of this article’s initial posting, Disney+ users have experienced a ton of issues including the application crashing, videos failing to load, and more. If you’re one of the many affected by the issues, then all you can do is wait patiently for Disney to resolve the issues. In the meantime, keep an eye on the Down Detector page for Disney+ for any additional reports of issues.

