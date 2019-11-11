How to change boots in Death Stranding Learn how to switch out worn out boots with a new pair in Hideo Kojima's latest game.

When it comes to footwear, Sam Bridges needs the best possible shoes he can get, given that he can wear out his boots in a matter of hours. That's why it's important to know how to change out boots in Death Stranding.

While Sam is traversing the length of the country, you'll soon find that he must have bought Walmart boots wholesale, because they wear and tear down in what feels like the blink of an eye. It's important to know how to replace a worn pair with a fresh new one so that your traction is improved and you don't have to rely on Sandalweed for a medium of tread.

It's a wild world out there, so be sure you know how to get through it. Here's how you can always make sure Sam is rocking fresh kicks throughout your time in Death Stranding.

How to change boots in Death Stranding

While making deliveries, you may notice that Sam's boots are taking a bit of a beating. He probably gets them from Dollar General or something, and that isn't going to fly with the kind of work he does. There's an easy way to keep an eye on this.

On the bottom left of your screen, you'll see two meters: the top one is your health. The bottom one is your durability meter. It will constantly drain as you move throughout the world, and eventually turn orange as a cautionary sign and then red as your boots approach being totally ruined. When your boots are ruined, Sam will basically have no tread when it comes to traversing hills and mountains capes, and he can even lose blood since he'll be walking around with garbage boots, essentially. That's no good.

Luckily, you can carry a number of spare boots with you on your way, and they're simple to change out. All you need to do is press the "Options" button on your DualShock 4 controller. Press the left arrow on the D-pad, then choose "Cargo." You can see all of Sam's equipment here. Make sure you have a pair of boots, and select it. You can instantly equip a new pair of boots in this way. Then the old boots will be placed on your boot clip. Select these boots and choose to "Offload" them from the menu, and Sam will drop them. Now you're good to go, in fresh new boots! Uh, hopefully they come broken in already. You're not supposed to make big, long journeys in a new pair of shoes.

Run out of extra boots? Sam can fashion footwear out of Sandalweed while out in the world when in a pinch, but it's best not to rely solely on these flimsy makeshift shoes.

Be sure you keep spare boots on hand at all times. You can fabricate new ones at any delivery terminal and then attach them to Sam's boot clip. These are an important part of each delivery, so make sure you're staying on top of keeping Sam's feet safe. Running around out there with boots that have holes all through them is a pretty bad idea, for you and Sam.

Now that you know how to switch out boots once they start wearing down, don't miss our exhaustive Death Stranding guide for even more tips and tricks.