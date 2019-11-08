How to get chiral crystals in Death Stranding Gather the all-important chiral crystals during your journey to establish the United Cities of America.

There are plenty of things you can collect in Death Stranding, but one of the most important things you can snag are chiral crystals. But what are they, and how do you get them?

Chiral crystals are an integral part of your time in Death Stranding, so we've got the lowdown here for you on exactly what what you can do with them and how to obtain them in the first place. You'll be a regular chiral hunter in no time.

What are chiral crystals?

It's hard to miss chiral crystals if you see them out in the field.

Chiral crystals are essentially sediment left by Its that are scattered across the landscape. You'll see them if you use your Odradek to scan the terrain, and they look like a pair of golden skeletal hands reaching up out of the ground. In fact, they look a little like the Fragile Express logo a bit.

You can use them to upgrade structures, help fabricate equipment, and other various applications that will end up helping you along the way. It isn't mandatory that you collect them, but it's definitely a good idea to so you have plenty of resources you've harvested at your disposal.

How to get chiral crystals in Death Stranding

Recycling chiral crystals is key.

To get chiral crystals, you must first finish an unskippable story mission in Episode 2. It's "Order No. 8. Collection: Chiral Crytals." Once you complete it, you'll be able to begin harvesting them from throughout the area. To pick them up, you need to approach them and hold down the square button on your controller. Sam will swoop down and grab them and they'll be added to your inventory for the moment.

However, to use them, you need to take them to a recycling center in any of the larger cities you're able to access. They'll be relatively useless until you can do that. Head to the recycling center, use a terminal by holding down the square button, and choose the "Claim Materials" option. Your chiral crystals will be processed into workable materials. You'll have to do this every time you collect them before they're really good for anything, so don't forget to go recycle here and there.

With your newfound knowledge of what exactly chiral crystals are and how to get them, head back over to our Death Stranding guide for all sorts of awesome tips and tricks on how you can best navigate the fractured America that Sam Bridges is working desperately to connect.