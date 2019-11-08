Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.07 patch notes In the first major update to COD Modern Warfare, the 725 shotgun, M4A1, and claymores take a hit as new maps join the multiplayer playlists and more.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s first major patch, update 1.07, is here, and with it comes a whole list of changes and additions for the first-person shooter. As suspected from early information on the patch, the 725 shotgun and claymore lethal ordinance took some nerfs, but the also arguably overpowered M4A1 joined them. Meanwhile, free new maps have come to the regular and Ground War playlists, changing up the flow of the game in Multiplayer and giving players new tactical battlegrounds to explore.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.07’s patch notes were released by Infinity Ward on the Modern Warfare Reddit on November 8, 2019. The two free maps included Krovnik Farm for Ground War and Shoot House for all other multiplayer PVP modes. Meanwhile, new counter options were included for riot shields and claymores. Thrown knives and thermite will properly unequip the Riot Shield from a player while explosive damage has been adjusted to work properly around it now. Meanwhile, the claymore’s activation and damage range were adjusted, as well as the damage being adjusted to non-lethal if the claymore is destroyed by bullets.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.07 prominently features two new maps. Shoot house is a maze of concrete and junkyards that makes for a ton of fun.

Battle chatter has also been adjusted in the game to be less confusing or outright position revealing. Now enemies can’t hear your team’s call outs and you won’t hear your operator do callouts anymore. Moreover, the range and situations at which a call out will activate have also been adjusted to make the system less of an annoyance. Though some adjustments for footsteps were made, this patch hints that another major adjustment for footsteps is coming soon which will lighten the sounds moving in crouching or prone positions.

All of the finer patch details in Modern Warfare update 1.07 can be read below:

“ What’s New

NEW FREE MAPS!

We’ve added Krovnik Farmland to Ground War and Shoot House to Multiplayer!

NEW PLAYLISTS AND A NEW MODE!

Hardpoint is now in rotation!

Shoot House 24/7: This includes a mixture of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters

General

Backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms, include dev errors, and various performance fixes.

Fix for a few bugs where some streaks and Field Upgrades were able to be flown out of bounds without penalty. General out of bound fixes were also added.

Fix for a bug where a player being killed by an enemy with a Variable Zoom Scope would not see the zoom function in the killcam

Fix for the Semtex warning audio being heard at the same volume whether in a building or outside

In Headquarters, players were able to place a Tac Insert and respawn when their team owned the point. This has been fixed.

Fix for various collision issues across maps

Added UI that shows when XP events are active in playlists menus

Sprint and Tactical Sprint speeds are now back to speeds in Beta

Fix for a bug where the progress of the bomb defusal can be seen by the team that planted the bomb

Fix for a bug that revealed players to UAVs when they fired their weapons, even if they had Ghost and a silencer equipped

Fixed an issue where if multiple Personal Radars were active on a team, and are both marking the same enemy, only one player would see the enemy on their minimap.

Riot Shield

Fixed an issue where the throwing knife and Thermite weren’t causing the shield to go on the player’s back when thrown. We’ve also fixed the issue where explosive splash damage wasn’t working consistently. We’ll continue to tune the Riot Shield in future updates.

Claymores

Detonating an enemy claymore with bullets is now non-lethal when at full health. We’ve also reduced the trigger and damage radius and also reduced the damage width to better match the trigger width.

Battle Chatter

Removed the ability for enemies to hear when they’ve been called out by the opposing team. We also adjusted the enemy callouts so they are never from your Operator. Enemy callouts now use a more restricted cone at the hip and even more restricted in ADS when calculating whether or not to trigger. We’ll continue to monitor this and make additional tweaks to Battle Chatter in future updates.

Mounting

Slight increase to recoil while mounting.

Perks

E.O.D. now clamps damage to a non-lethal amount, assuming the player is at full health.

Lighting

Continued updates to player visibility in dark windows and dark areas.

Footsteps

We’ve increased the occlusion percentage to filter footstep sounds behind geometry and adjusted the footstep volume at a distance. We have another large footstep change coming in the next update which will make crouch and ADS movement significantly quieter. Stay tuned!

Challenges/Progression/Rank

Fix for a bug where the Infiltrator challenge was not tracking properly.

Fix for launchers not giving XP when shooting down killstreaks.

Fix for a bug where planting or defusing 5 bombs in Cyber Attack or SnD was not tracking properly.

Camo challenge for “Kills After a Reload” didn’t give the player enough time to acquire a kill, so time has been increased

Fix for a bug where your XP require to reach the next rank was higher than the value needed

Weapons

725 Shotgun: Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range

M4A1 Assault Rifle: Reduced damage range, small recoil increase

Assault Rifles: Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles

SMGs: Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time

UZI SMG: Increased damage range

MG34 LMG: Increased hip spread, damage range reduction, small ADS slow down

M91 LMG: Increased hip spread, small damage range reduction

PKM: Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction

Pistols: Increased move speed, reduced sprint out time, increased damage range

Crouch and Prone no longer adjust recoil

Call of Duty League

Updated rulesets for CDL competitive modes in private match

Cyber Attack

Fix for a bug where a player could use lose their primary weapon and would be unable to see their viewmodel after being revived by a teammate

Ground War

Fix for a bug where players would sometimes be unable to pick a spawn location

Fix for a bug where a Tac Insert could cause players to spawn on the enemy home base

Special Ops

Pick up Intel! – In the Operations, explore Verdansk to find additional backstory information of Verdansk and the Operators.

Fix for scoreboards displaying incorrect data

XP adjustments and general backend fixes

Various fixes for out of bounds and parachute exploits

Respawn timer no longer stays on screen after teammates are revived from bleedout

Fix for issue where the Munitions were not usable after respawning via Gunship

Fix for losing your weapons when picking up the core

Achievements can now be unlocked in CP

Fix for issue where players could spawn with their weapons in the downed state

Picked up Munitions no longer carry over from match to match. Only the Munitions you purchase with points will.

When respawning via the Gunship, you will no longer be given the Tank role

Selecting an Allegiance Operator or Allegiance as a favorite faction will now properly assign the voice of the correct operator

Operation Headhunter: Fix for a bug where players are not able to lock missiles onto the final boss helicopter

Operation Crosswind: Adjusted stealth for gameplay

Operation Paladin: Fix for a bug where there was no UI or indicator of where to go or how to finish the objective after defending the 3rd arms crate

Operation Paladin: Fix for a bug where the default weapon was different than the weapon a player would hold if they were placed in Last Stand”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.07 is now live. Are you excited to live in a post-725 shotgun and claymore dominating world? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!