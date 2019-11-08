New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! November 8, 2019

It's time for your First Post! Get in the pool, Shackers!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Stretchers on Nintendo Switch eShop in Japan looks great!

This trailer popped up on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel. The game looks like crazy taxi, but with ambulances. I am in! Hopefully it release on the eShop in the U.S.

Why you do this, Ken?

Ken seems to approve of most situations he finds himself in.

Kareem Hunt to return to the football field on Sunday in Cleveland

Browns Running Back Kareem Hunt spoke to the media this week. He has not played a game in the NFL for nearly a year, following displinary action for a domestic dispute in Cleveland last year. He has received a second chance, but some fans will never forget the violent images and video that surfaced last year.

Death Stranding is out!

It is finally here, Shackers! I have been doing some Death Stranding LARPing lately as I try to fulfill all these Shacknews Mercury Hoodie orders.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 8, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

