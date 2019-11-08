Badge location - Disco Elysium Learn whether or not you can find your badge in Disco Elysium.

Knowing the location of your badge is always important, this is true in real life and in Disco Elysium. While it may not interfere much with your investigation at the start, having your badge on you can open all sorts of doors, physical or otherwise. For this reason, it’s a good idea to find your badge.

Where to find your badge

For those who want answers without spoilers: you will likely discover your badge as you progress through the story. If you want more information on the whereabouts of your badge, read on!

At the start of Disco Elysium, you don’t really remember a whole lot. In fact, you don’t even remember the location of your badge. This badge is practically the only proof you have that you were once a great detective, plus it’s a symbol of authority.

Depending on your playstyle and the side quest you’re on, you might be directed to find your badge at different points. For one playthrough, a character called Joyce would refuse to cooperate unless you did something for her or produce your badge.

If you don’t want to do her a favor, your only option is to find your badge, which is located in the Fishermen Shacks area. This is a small fishing village to the west of the Martinaise Waterfront. Grab a map in Disco Elysium to help orient yourself.

The badge is located in the Fishermen Shacks area, right near the water.

The only way to get to the Fishermen Shacks is to wait until Wednesday. On Wednesday, you can close the waterway, creating a bridge to the other side. Cross over to the new area and follow the coastline.

A short way up the waterfront you will find a vehicle. Wait until the ice melts and then search the vehicle to find your badge. At this point, a whole lot of information will come to light. But most importantly, you will have proof of your authority.

With the location of your badge solved, you can get back on track with solving the mystery of the hanged man.