Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Kirby buffs
smash 6.0 patch pic.twitter.com/Lro0qjd2HV— luzufu (@luzufu) November 8, 2019
Kirby mains unite!
Pandas, am I right?
Did I tell you pandas are solitary animals? pic.twitter.com/aHaKkkuSoJ— jamie (@gnuman1979) November 8, 2019
I mean, come on!
Woman singing from her apartment window during curfew in Santiago, Chile
A woman was singing from her apartment window and this was her neighbors reaction.... pic.twitter.com/tHDt42EnCN— elatticus (@elatticus) November 6, 2019
Pretty amazing.
N7 Day comes to a close
We have so many ideas for things we want to do in #MassEffect, so much concept art that hasn't yet been brought to life, and so many stories yet to tell. #N7Day pic.twitter.com/gDXbYComCC— Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) November 7, 2019
How was your N7 Day, Shacknews?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- How to poop in Sam's private room in Death Stranding
- Find Conan O'Brien in Death Stranding - Otter Hat location
- How to pee in Death Stranding
- The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors review
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 7, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 7, 2019