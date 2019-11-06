New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 6, 2019

It's time for your ER, Shacknews. Check it out!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Joseph Saelee with another Classic Tetris World Record

Joseph is coming off of a huge repeat Classic Tetris World Championship with a lot to celebrate, but this 276 lines from a Level 18 start world record is yet another feather for his cap. Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia interviewed the Tetris prodigy just last month, in case you missed it.

Daedalus Mark I Jet Pack demoed in Saudi Arabia

I want one.

Kirby mains are rising up!

FTC Releases Advertising Disclosures Guidance for Online Influencers

Forcing influencers to actually try products they review would be great. It will be interesting to see how the FTC plans on enforcing the new ad guidelines.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 6, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola