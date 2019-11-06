Evening Reading - November 6, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Joseph Saelee with another Classic Tetris World Record

Joseph is coming off of a huge repeat Classic Tetris World Championship with a lot to celebrate, but this 276 lines from a Level 18 start world record is yet another feather for his cap. Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia interviewed the Tetris prodigy just last month, in case you missed it.

Daedalus Mark I Jet Pack demoed in Saudi Arabia

Founder of Gravity Industries Ltd, Richard Browning, demonstrates the Daedalus Mark I jet pack for a small audience outside the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/mitvJGhijx — Universal Curiosity (@UniverCurious) November 5, 2019

Kirby mains are rising up!

Kirby got buffed in today's Smash Ultimate patch, but he still sucks. I also beat skankcore live on stream with R.O.B.

NOOO WE D.I. THAT....We're LIVE streaming #SuperSmashBrosUltimate so come hang out with us https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/Wll6GvKjjt — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 6, 2019

FTC Releases Advertising Disclosures Guidance for Online Influencers

*New* FTC releases advertising disclosures guidance for online influencers. New document, videos summarize how to ensure consumers are aware of advertising relationships: https://t.co/Zl4gK8hI46 #influencers #marketing #influencers101 pic.twitter.com/XaXpLZWVF4 — FTC (@FTC) November 5, 2019

Forcing influencers to actually try products they review would be great. It will be interesting to see how the FTC plans on enforcing the new ad guidelines.

