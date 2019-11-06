Celebrate Hitman 2's anniversary with free live content for November There's more Hitman 2 than you can shake a stick at.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive announced the November roadmap for Hitman 2. Brace yourselves: it's a bit of a doozy.

Throughout the month, players will be able to sift through a wide selection of free live content, including Featured and Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs, item unlocks, and even the return of a new legacy Elusive Target. Here's a brief rundown of everything that's coming to Hitman 2 in November:

The Bahadur Dexterity Legacy Escalation Contract in Marrakesh (Morocco) – Available Nov. 7

The Teague Temptation Legacy Escalation Contract in Paris (France) – Available Nov. 7

The Great Heist Challenge Pack in Whittleton Creek (Vermont/U.S.) – Available Nov. 7

The Montague Audacity Escalation Contract in Santa Fortuna (Colombia) – Available Nov. 14

Special Occasions Featured Contracts – Available Nov. 14

Master Fortune Teller Legacy Challenge Pack in Marrakesh (Morocco) – Available Nov. 14

Art of Revenge Legacy Challenge Pack in Hokkaido (Japan) – Available Nov. 14

IO Interactive’s HITMAN 2 One-Year Anniversary Livestream on Twitch – Nov. 18

One-Year Anniversary Livestream on – Blake’s Endeavor Challenge Pack in Isle of Sgàil (North Atlantic) – Available Nov. 21

The Arthin Occultation Legacy Escalation Contract in Bangkok (Thailand) – Available Nov. 21

The Szilassi Darkness Legacy Escalation Contract in Sapienza (Italy) – Available Nov. 21

Plumber’s Apprentice Legacy Challenge Pack in Sapienza (Italy) – Available Nov. 21

Master Sniper Legacy Challenge Pack in Sapienza (Italy) – Available Nov. 21

The Fixer Legacy Elusive Target in Marrakesh (Morocco) – Available Nov. 22 through Dec. 2

The Bartholomew Hornswoggle Escalation Contract in Haven Island (Maldives) – Available Nov. 28

The McCallister Ransack Escalation Contract in Whittleton Creek (Vermont/U.S.) – Available Nov. 28

The Quimby Quandary Escalation Contract in Sgàil (North Atlantic) – Available Nov. 28

As you can see, there's a ton of cool stuff here for any Hitman 2 fan to get legitimately excited over. Just look at all the cool stuff on its way!

Kevin Tucker previously reviewed Hitman 2, which he awarded a 9 out of 10. Here were his thoughts on the matter:

"Modern-era action gamers have been conditioned to expect large-scale firefights, flashy explosions, and immediate gratification in general, and that's just not what IO Interactive's latest release is about. Through all of the complex machinations and staggering amount of opportunities within its levels, Hitman 2 manages to be a game with one surprisingly simple demand: think things through. As it is in life, perception and consideration go a very long way here, and players who are willing to put in the proper amount of time and effort will see just how perplexing, engaging, and rewarding stealth action games can be. Hitman 2 will undoubtedly serve to define the stealth genre for years to come, and I can't wait to see where IO Interactive takes the series next."

How about you? Are you ready to dive into all this November content for the game's roadmap? Let us know in the comments below!