China imposes gaming curfew to battle video game addiction

In the Chinese government's latest effort to crack down on gaming addiction, an online gaming curfew has been set for minors.
TJ Denzer
It’s no secret that China has actively taken measures against video game regulation and censorship in the country, both online and offline. Between banning of various online games, regulation on when they can be played, and restrictions on the release of video games in the country, China perceives gaming addiction as an ongoing problem and continues to work towards curbing it, especially with minors. The country is imposing a new curfew on online gaming for minors.

The guidelines of the new curfew were posted on November 6, 2019, published by China's General Administration of Press and Publication. Reportedly, China’s new curfew will be placed in effect on all online gaming platforms which operate within the country.

As analyzed by CNN, gamers under the age of 18 will be banned from playing on online gaming platforms between the times of 10PM and 8AM. Limitations will also be put in place, only allowing minors up to 90 minutes of playtime on weekdays and up to three hours on weekends and holidays.

Tencent is one of the largest video game corporations in the world, but its hands are tied by much of the government rules and regulations coming out around video games. [Image by Tencent]
In addition to time limitations, the guidelines dictate that there will also be a limitation on how much money players can transfer into online gaming marketplaces. Players between the ages of 8 and 16 can transfer around $29 into their account per month while those between 16 and 18 years of age will be able to invest a maximum of around $57 a month.

China’s efforts to crack down on games are intense. Not only have they frozen video game release approval and reportedly banned games like Fortnite in the past, but in the midst of political turmoil gaming companies like Blizzard have made extremely unfortunate decisions centered around the seeming preservation of business in the region. The fact is that despite regulation and censorship, China still maintains one of the most robust and profitable gaming markets in the world.

Given that the government has been actively going at video game addiction for years, it’s unknown what effect, if any, their latest effort will have on the market at this time.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 6, 2019 12:20 PM

    • Disarray legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 1:56 PM

      Are we all gonna be locked out of our blizzard games ?

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 1:59 PM

      what the fuck?

    • duncandun legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 2:00 PM

      This is the worst, china is an authoritarian borderline nazi state that is going to destroy the american way of life and all of western values. The first victims will be us gamers.

      Gamers rise up. Stand for your right to game as much as you want or china will destroy your hobby.

    • Stimpak Chopra
      reply
      November 6, 2019 2:04 PM

      sweet we might actually start winning at DotA now

      • singlespace mercury super mega
        reply
        November 6, 2019 3:07 PM

        They'd have to ban Korea, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia before that'll happen.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 2:17 PM

      whoa. that prior article too ... the other games already outright prohibited? now a curfew also?

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 3:04 PM

      I see a black market in gamer identities being sold to people who want to play as other accounts/players.

    • porp legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 3:10 PM

      That Confucius fella is a real Debby Downer

    • Nighteyes legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 3:13 PM

      Just imagine the clock strikes 10 pm and half of the server disconnects

    • jingletard legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 4:21 PM

      What a horrible government. They're just wrong about everything and keep clamping down on their citizens. Maybe one day we'll see a revolution over there but I doubt it.

      Although I do believe South Korea is also concerned about gaming addiction and has taken measures to curb it. I'm not sure to what extreme they're going towards, but it's probably not nearly as bad as whatever China is going to do.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 6, 2019 5:00 PM

        Well they have seen people straight up drop dead playing games in gaming cafe's so there's a small population with issues that might go unnoticed otherwise that should be helped.

        • jingletard legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 6, 2019 5:01 PM

          I think that happens in cafes over there and now they limit time.

    • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 7, 2019 2:36 PM

      I'm horrified, but...to be honest...a good parent would probably be doing this anyway...

      Not sure how I feel about it.

