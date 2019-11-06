New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Arcade1Up's Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinets hit retail stores

One of Arcade1Up's most recent projects, the Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinet, has come to retail stores including GameStop and Wal-Mart.
TJ Denzer
6

Arcade1Up have been hard at work over the course of the last several years designing and delivering memorable and affordable arcade experiences pretty much one-to-one true to the original feel of full-size counterparts. As of today, one of their latest projects is now available. If you want to get your hands on a solid Atari Star Wars Trilogy machine, they’re now available at GameSpot, Wal-Mart, and other retailers, both in-store and online.

Arcade1Up shared the update on the Star Wars At-Home Arcade on November 6, 2019 in a press release. Having been in the works for some time, Arcade1Up’s finely crafted Star Wars cabinet has been on display at the likes of E3 2019 where it was first shown, as well as EVO and other gaming shows as they’ve prepared for this launch. Currently, the just under 4-foot-tall cabinet is being sold with a riser (which puts it over 5 feet when installed) at retail for $499.99 and includes all three of Atari’s Star Wars arcade games (Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi) as selectable and playable on start-up.

The controls on the Arcade1Up Star Wars cabinet aren't the metal of the original, but the sturdy materials they're made out of make for an extremely close weight and feel.
Like most Arcade1Up products, the Star Wars At-Home Arcade was built form the ground up to simulate the original arcade experience of the games as closely as possible. Having tried the machine at various demonstrations, the yoke on Arcade1Up’s variation was always the most impressive feature. It has a weight and resistance to it in its movements that really makes it feel good when we’re strolling down memory lane, destroying wire-framed TIE Fighters and Death Stars. Many of the Arcade1Up machines are great at putting together a good quality, authentic experience on a budget, but the Star Wars machines have always felt particular good from our experiences.

Do you remember playing around on the old school Star Wars arcade machines? Are you interested in Arcade1Up’s rendition of them? Let us know in the ShackNews Chatty comment section below!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 6, 2019 10:45 AM

    • flagg209 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 12:22 PM

      Star Wars arcade (this one) was the first video game I ever played in my life. My dad held me up to the cabinet on the Wildwood NJ boardwalk and I blew up the death star on easy on my 3rd try.

      While I love this cart, and I would love to own it - 500 dollars is too much for 3 old arcade games that have very little variance in their play :(

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 6, 2019 12:55 PM

        I take the opposite view. A piece of hardware of this size and build quality, $500 seems like a great price.

        I don't know why, but I just automatically assumed this would be in the 4-digit range

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 6, 2019 1:38 PM

          Yeah I’m hoping someone gets me this for Christmas - if I could only have one arcade machine in my house it would be this one.

          I’ve got a pool room but it doesn’t have a ton of extra space in it so I’m curious how small these things are in practice, footprint-wise. Would be cool to have more than one.

          • JohnnyChugs
            reply
            November 6, 2019 8:35 PM

            The cab is really, really reasonable for space accommodations. With a riser, its exact dimensions are 18.75 inches wide by 20 inches deep and about 60 inches tall. It's also under 100 pounds, so pretty easy to move around as well. Really manageable solution to getting a good quality cab into a gaming space.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 6, 2019 1:44 PM

        Same. I have heeps of nostalgia for the Star Wars and ROTJ cabinets (never saw/played ESB for some reason), but even as a kid I got bored of them super fast. This thing would be collecting dust after playing it twice.

    • A10Pilot mercury super mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 1:28 PM

      Super cool although I want the Golden Tee one more

    • pigvomit legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 5:49 PM

      Anyone remember Star Trek Arcade? Vector like the Star Wars one. It was lots of fun. I remember playing that as a little kid.

      • MamiyaOtaru legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 6, 2019 11:51 PM

        If it's similar to the version on the Vectrex then I played it. Star Wars would have been a good one for that system :(

