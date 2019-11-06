Arcade1Up's Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinets hit retail stores One of Arcade1Up's most recent projects, the Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinet, has come to retail stores including GameStop and Wal-Mart.

Arcade1Up have been hard at work over the course of the last several years designing and delivering memorable and affordable arcade experiences pretty much one-to-one true to the original feel of full-size counterparts. As of today, one of their latest projects is now available. If you want to get your hands on a solid Atari Star Wars Trilogy machine, they’re now available at GameSpot, Wal-Mart, and other retailers, both in-store and online.

Arcade1Up shared the update on the Star Wars At-Home Arcade on November 6, 2019 in a press release. Having been in the works for some time, Arcade1Up’s finely crafted Star Wars cabinet has been on display at the likes of E3 2019 where it was first shown, as well as EVO and other gaming shows as they’ve prepared for this launch. Currently, the just under 4-foot-tall cabinet is being sold with a riser (which puts it over 5 feet when installed) at retail for $499.99 and includes all three of Atari’s Star Wars arcade games (Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi) as selectable and playable on start-up.

The controls on the Arcade1Up Star Wars cabinet aren't the metal of the original, but the sturdy materials they're made out of make for an extremely close weight and feel.

Like most Arcade1Up products, the Star Wars At-Home Arcade was built form the ground up to simulate the original arcade experience of the games as closely as possible. Having tried the machine at various demonstrations, the yoke on Arcade1Up’s variation was always the most impressive feature. It has a weight and resistance to it in its movements that really makes it feel good when we’re strolling down memory lane, destroying wire-framed TIE Fighters and Death Stars. Many of the Arcade1Up machines are great at putting together a good quality, authentic experience on a budget, but the Star Wars machines have always felt particular good from our experiences.

