Evening Reading - November 5, 2019

Remember remember this Evening Reading, Shackers!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Kojima shmoozing with a baby in his drink

Kojima is on a Death Stranding world tour and was hobnobbing in New York tonight, with a baby in his drink.

That same Halloween house but with the Ghostbusters theme

I like their style. I still think the System of a Down version is better.

Elaborate domino setup is elaborate

Artie Lange discusses his battles with heroin, cocaine, and gambling addictions on Joe Rogan Experience

This was a solid interview with Artie Lange talking about addiction and his return to stand up comedy.

