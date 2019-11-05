Evening Reading - November 5, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Kojima shmoozing with a baby in his drink

is there a fucking little baby in his drink pic.twitter.com/wkJzXhVENB — nicholas kennedy (@nickkennedy) November 6, 2019

Kojima is on a Death Stranding world tour and was hobnobbing in New York tonight, with a baby in his drink.

That same Halloween house but with the Ghostbusters theme

I like their style. I still think the System of a Down version is better.

Elaborate domino setup is elaborate

This is amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/ddVuO2TaVa — Physics & Astronomy Zone🔭 (@ZonePhysics) November 5, 2019

That was super cool! Science!

Artie Lange discusses his battles with heroin, cocaine, and gambling addictions on Joe Rogan Experience

This was a solid interview with Artie Lange talking about addiction and his return to stand up comedy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 5, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a tweet from Lola to brighten your night.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.