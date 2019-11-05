New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apex Legends duos limited-time mode has launched

At long last, Apex Legends players will be able to enjoy a new duos mode. Unfortunately, it's another limited-time event and won't last long.
TJ Denzer
3

For as long as Apex Legends has existed, players have asked for a mode in which they wouldn’t have to go solo, but also wouldn’t have to slug it out with a random. The prayer has been… partially answered. Respawn Entertainment has finally launched an Apex Legends Duos mode. Unfortunately, it’s not a perfect answer to our prayers. Much like the solo events that came before it, Apex Legends duos is a limited-time event.

Apex Legends duos were announced last week, and finally launched as a part of Update 3.1 patch noteson November 5, 2019 on the EA Answers HQ website. Some of the highlights of the patch included the addition of a new Firing Range in which players could test out weapons, items, attachments, and characters on various targets and situations. There were also a number of quality of life, weapon, and legend fine-tuning to balance the game out inside and out of matches. However, the big news was the duos, which became available on November 5, 2019 and will last until November 19.

 

Duos for Apex Legends is a dream come true for many players. Now if only we could convince EA and Respawn to make it permanent.
The fans went wild, as you’ll find from the comments in the announcement from Apex Legends on Twitter. Duos is, after all, one of the longest and most requested of features on the list of things people wanted for the game. Certainly, with characters that have their strengths and weaknesses, there’s something to be said for the dynamic of synergies which made 3-man a balanced proposition, and for that same reason half the roster doesn’t work that great in a strictly solo setting, but Duos is that perfect ground where you get synergies and also don’t have to be saddled with too much baggage.

As they say: Two’s a party. Three’s a crowd. Are you going to be playing Apex Legends duos? Are you one of the many hoping it sticks around rather than going the way of previous Apex Legends “event” modes? Let us know in the ShackNews Chatty Comments section below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    November 5, 2019 8:15 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Apex Legends duos limited-time mode has launched

    • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 5:37 AM

      I Robert how many toys so split the player base and what it will do to queue times? It seems like the number of advice players has already dropped significantly, so hopefully this doesn't backfire.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        November 6, 2019 6:16 AM

        Hi Robert.

      • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 6, 2019 6:18 AM

        Obviously it's too early for me to do battle with Swype.

        I saw that disaster of a post after hitting submit and didn't even bother to try replying to correct it. I hoped it would just fade into obscurity.

        Thanks Asif!

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 6, 2019 6:22 AM

        Queue times are pretty non-existent at this point, get into games in less than 30s. I'm fine with trying duos but with the big new map I'd like to see quads and more players per instance.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 6, 2019 7:05 AM

        Ranked can still take some time to find a match for your level, but queues are nearly instant for the regular mode and duos. Once I ready up for those I often won't even have enough time to check out the challenges before I'm put into a game.

        Shadowfall event is done and Duos took its place, so it's really just a three ways split with regular / event / ranked, and of course ranked with its many splits by skill / tier is why it can take longer. If the players dropped significantly, I cannot tell. I feel like there's more playing now in S3 than there was during S2, but there's no hard numbers to confirm that anywhere.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 9:08 AM

      I've barely played at all in S3. I thought I liked the new map but I think I preferred KC. I don't really have any specific complaints though, maybe I just got burned out on the game in general.

