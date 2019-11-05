New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

When does Hearthstone Battlegrounds Open Beta start?

Hearthstone Battlegrounds has a Global Open Beta coming up soon. Here's what you need to know about when and how you can play Hearthstone's new auto chess mode!
TJ Denzer
1

Hearthstone had a few interesting announcements during BlizzCon, one of which was the reveal of the new Hearthstone Battlegrounds auto chess mode. Not only did we get a peak at how Hearthstone intends to pit players against each other in the new mode, but the Hearthstone Battlegrounds Global Open Beta was also announced and it’s right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know about when and how to get involved with the Hearthstone Battlegrounds Open Beta.

When the Hearthstone Battlegrounds Open Beta Starts

The Hearthstone Battlegrounds Global Open Beta begins on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. While the game entered Early Access on November 5 to November 11 for any players who pre-purchased the upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion, all players will have the opportunity on November 12 to see what Battlegrounds is all about. Inside the Hearthstone client, you’ll be able to access the Battlegrounds Open Beta from the “Modes” button. You can check out the announce trailer for Hearthstone Battlegrounds below.

Though players who purchased Descent of Dragons will get in on the action early, Battlegrounds is otherwise free. In the November 12 Beta and upon release, the game mode will be available to anyone with a Hearthstone account. Just log in and you can take part.

The Beta will launch with 24 Heroes to choose between, each with their own Hero Power that changes how they play and recruit minions. As you get ready to play in a room of eight players, you’ll recruit minions for your board in between rounds instead of starting with usual card decks. Spend your gold wisely, recruit well, and win rounds against each player to try to come out in the Top 3 of the overall match. If you want to learn more about Hearthstone Battlegrounds and how it plays ahead of the Beta, be sure to check out the Hearthstone website’s handy rundown.

With 8 players in rapid combat, the better you do in Hearthstone Battlegrounds, the higher up the ladder you'll climb. Where will you finish when the dust clears?
With DOTA 2 and League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics having proven how popular and fun auto chess modes can be, Hearthstone’s entry into the genre seems like a no-brainer. Will you be playing the Battlegrounds Open Beta on November 12? Check out our hands-on preview from BlizzCon to see our early impressions of the game!

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

