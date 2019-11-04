Evening Reading - November 4, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
We'll do it live!
Fixing code in production pic.twitter.com/TWwIe1LrVR— Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) November 3, 2019
I don't always test my code, but when I do, it is in production. - Maddog_Delphi97 probably
Facebook is now FACEBOOK
FACEBOOK now wants people to spell their company name in all caps. New way to spell, same old horrible garbage company.
Baker Mayfield is showing the effects of being a Cleveland Brown
18 months of being a Cleveland Brown. pic.twitter.com/Y1zjGxcLUK— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2019
He also shaved twice on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield shaved Fu Manchu in between final whistle and post game presser, per source. #Browns https://t.co/5W8pvZCEux— Browns Beat Toaster (@BrownsToaster) November 4, 2019
Apple commits $2.5 billion towards afforable Bay Area housing
“Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound civic responsibility to ensure it remains a vibrant place where people can live, have a family and contribute to the community,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Affordable housing means stability and dignity, opportunity and pride. When these things fall out of reach for too many, we know the course we are on is unsustainable, and Apple is committed to being part of the solution.”
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 4, 2019.

-
-
-
Dinner with a new work client. They said they'd reserve dinner at any restaurant in Taipei. I chose a local neighborhood 熱炒 or re chao, the equivalent of a diner here. All local flavors of Taiwan, super cheap, cooked up fast and fresh with endless bottles of local beer. CEO's and janitors all squeeze in together around crowded tables on foot-high stools and the place is a noise riot.
I know I might be squandering my chance at a Michelin star place, but fuck it 熱炒 food is delicious and there's no pressure there.