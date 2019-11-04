New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 4, 2019

It's time for ER, Shackers. Check it out.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

We'll do it live!

I don't always test my code, but when I do, it is in production. - Maddog_Delphi97 probably

Facebook is now FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK now wants people to spell their company name in all caps. New way to spell, same old horrible garbage company.

Baker Mayfield is showing the effects of being a Cleveland Brown

He also shaved twice on Sunday.

Apple commits $2.5 billion towards afforable Bay Area housing

The breakdown of Apple's $2.5 billion housing initiative.

“Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound civic responsibility to ensure it remains a vibrant place where people can live, have a family and contribute to the community,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Affordable housing means stability and dignity, opportunity and pride. When these things fall out of reach for too many, we know the course we are on is unsustainable, and Apple is committed to being part of the solution.”

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 4, 2019 10:50 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 4, 2019

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
      reply
      November 4, 2019 10:58 PM

      Up late working on a review, but I got ER up.

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 5, 2019 1:29 AM

      Dinner with a new work client. They said they'd reserve dinner at any restaurant in Taipei. I chose a local neighborhood 熱炒 or re chao, the equivalent of a diner here. All local flavors of Taiwan, super cheap, cooked up fast and fresh with endless bottles of local beer. CEO's and janitors all squeeze in together around crowded tables on foot-high stools and the place is a noise riot.

      I know I might be squandering my chance at a Michelin star place, but fuck it 熱炒 food is delicious and there's no pressure there.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 5, 2019 1:55 AM

        I would rather have some 熱炒 than some michelin food big time

        • Enkidu legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 5, 2019 2:09 AM

          That was the exact choice I mulled over in my head. It will also be perhaps 15x cheaper.

Hello, Meet Lola