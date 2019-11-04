New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sakurai to host Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct livestream on November 6

Smash Ultimate fans can look forward to some details about the next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard.
Asif Khan
1

Nintendo has announced a 45-minute video livestream coming on November 6 that will feature a first look at the next DLC fighter in Smash Bros. Ultimate. Game Director Masahiro Sakurai will be hosting the Direct and taking a look at Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury series. For some reason, the stream is going to kick off at 5 AM PT.

Nintendo also mentioned in a follow up tweet that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 6.0.0 will release soon. Players should expect buffs and nerfs to fighters, which will affect the game's replay feature. If you want to save that info, go to Vault, then Replays, then Replay Data, and then choose Convert to Video. This will save all your sweet battles before you update to version 6.0.0. Terry Bogard, the fourth DLC fighter, will also be available after the patch hits NIntendo Switch consoles.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been in the news lately as it is now the best selling fighting video game of all-time. Nintendo announced the sales milestone during their quarterly earnings results last week. Smash Ultimate is now the second best-selling NIntendo Switch title sitting only behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Ultimate has surpassed Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild with 15.71 million copies sold in less than a year.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct livestream will kick off at 8 AM ET on November 6, so keep an eye on Shacknews for news as it breaks. We will also be checking our Nintendo Switch consoles for the version 6.0.0 patch update following the stream. 

Are you excited for Terry Bogard to join the fight or are you not really much of a Fatal Fury fan? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comments section below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

