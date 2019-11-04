New NVIDIA Game-Ready driver adds RDR2 and HDMI VRR support Download these new drivers for the best Red Dead Redemption 2 experience, or if you are connected to one of the new LG OLED displays.

With the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC upon us, the folks over at NVIDIA have been preparing a new driver for the GeForce RTX and GTX GPUs so that gamers can get the most out of their experience with Rockstar’s cowboy adventure. Additionally, this new driver will also offer Game-Ready support for EA’s upcoming Need for Speed: Heat as well as some new features for LG OLED televisions and image sharpening.

The NVIDIA GeForce 441.12 WHQL drivers are the third major release from NVIDIA over the last month, mostly due to the constant stream of new game releases. Game-Ready support for Red Dead Redemption 2 is the big highlight for this release as one of the most anticipated games to hit PC this year. NVIDIA also released a guide that covers what sort of performance players can expect across the current product line of GeForce GPUs.

Need for Speed: Heat will also be arriving on digital storefronts later this week. This new driver promises an optimized day-one experience for racing fans that are hyped up for the neon-infused speedfest. The 441.12 driver also brings the introduction of HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate support for Turing-based GPUs. Initially, this means that owners of RTX 2xxx-series or GTX 16XX cards can get a G-SYNC-compatible experience from the current lineup of LG OLED televisions. As these televisions are the first on the market to properly support the HDMI 2.1 VRR spec, they will be the early showcase for how the tech works with PC gaming.

While the current lineup of NVIDIA graphics cards does offer some of the HDMI 2.1 functionality thanks to this driver update, they are still not fully HDMI 2.1-compliant. Expect the upcoming generations of NVIDIA GPUs to offer full HDMI 2.1 support. This means full bandwidth 4K/120Hz HDR output with G-SYNC will be available to the masses in the near future with no compromise.

The driver also brings some new image-enhancing features to your favorite games. You can now apply Reshade filters and image sharpening to customize the look of your games to your preference. A revamped Low-Latency Mode is also available, helping to ensure that you have a smooth, lag-free experience.

The new drivers can be found by launching the GeForce Experience or you can grab them from the NVIDIA website.