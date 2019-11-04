New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions will start making films

Hideo Kojima, a man who claims to be 70% movies, sees his studio making movies somewhere down the line.
Josh Hawkins
7

Hideo Kojima’s work has quickly been moving closer and closer to movie-style content. The last few Metal Gear games included hours of cutscenes across the campaigns, and with Death Stranding, Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions, have focused even more heavily on the cinematic nature of storytelling in video games. That’s why it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Kojima could see himself and his studio making movies in the future.

In a 26-minute documentary on the making of Death Stranding, Kojima stated to BBC that, “in the future, Kojima Productions will also start making films.” He followed up the statement with, “If a person can do one thing well, then they should be able to do anything well.”

Of course, there was no official clarification on when the game studio that will see its first game release later this month will dive into the filmmaking process, but it definitely isn’t that surprising considering Kojima’s claims that 70% of his body is made of movies. If you’re looking forward to seeing how Kojima has fared in the gaming world post Metal Gear, then make sure you check out our review of Death Stranding.

The game is set to release later this month, and it will include a cinematic mode for those who aren’t really that into video games, as Kojima wants everyone to be able to play through the game and enjoy the story within. We are curious to see how Kojima would go about making movies, though. Would he and his team stick within the confines of the stuff they already know, and create animated movies, or would they branch out into live-action content? Either way, when Kojima Productions does inevitably start down that path, it’s sure to be an intriguing journey, as their leader’s ideas are usually anything but simple.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 4, 2019 10:05 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions will start making films

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 10:22 AM

      he wasn't already? what was metal gear solid 3 then???

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 4, 2019 10:29 AM

        Kojima's last good actual game?

      • bill crystals mercury mega
        reply
        November 4, 2019 10:41 AM

        3 is nothing compared to 4 in terms of in game cinematics.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 4, 2019 10:55 AM

          There’s 7 hours of cutscenes in an 80 hour game this time around, also from this video.

          Not trying to comment, more of an aside.

          I’m looking forward to wandering around in a rainy landscape. It’s still in the 80s here. :/

          • bill crystals mercury mega
            reply
            November 4, 2019 10:59 AM

            That's closer to the MGSV ratio (bad). Simply not what I come to Kojima for. I also think walking around the environment looks somewhat peaceful and nice, but I imagine you have to wade through tons of outright aggravating gameplay to enjoy those moments. I look forward to picking it up for cheap on PC and hopefully jumping right to those moments with some mods or something.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 4, 2019 11:06 AM

              The walking and balancing mechanics look fun to me. I’m going to assume the game gives your hover sled, vehicles and highways in a well-paced manner to keep things fresh.

              My main feeling is this looks like a massive chill-out game for relaxing down times, not something for the people who are burdened with so many games to play, they feel like they have to mainline everything in a weekend.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 10:51 AM

      I watched that video last night and got the impression that he was being his usual devious self. He’d said that in the context of discussing how soon all media will be streamed and films, games and tv dramas are all going to merge, and how he wants to explore that. Then he laughs and says Kojima productions will be making films in a few years.’

      I’m going to bet it’ll be a next gen interactive movie along the lines of Bandersnatch.

    • j0nchan legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 10:59 AM

      "If a person can do one thing well, then they should be able to do anything well"

      well, that explains why everyone i meet is exceptional at everything they do.

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 1:45 PM

      Alternative headline: /Hideo Kojima to cease adding gameplay to his films

