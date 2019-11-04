November Xbox Games with Gold include Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter A whole new crop of games are joining Xbox Games with Gold, so get ready to jump in and claim yours.

The latest crop of Microsoft's Xbox Games with Gold brings an interesting variety of titles with them. For November, players can pick up several new titles, including a Star Wars classic.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Final Station, and Joy Ride Turbo are all joining the service in November, according to the official Xbox announcement.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter is a particularly exciting addition, which lets you fly a prototype Jedi Starfighter and zip through space while blasting enemy ships and fighting the Trade Federation. With the disturbances in the Karthakk system under investigation, you're tasked with keeping the peace ahead of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter lets you journey into the world of Victorian London and figure out the strange story behind your adopted daughter. Make the best decisions you can, because they'll change the way your story eventually plays out.

The Final Station takes place in a dystopian world where you're on a train surrounded by zombie-like infected people ho want in. You need to make it to the next station...no matter what.

Joy Ride Turbo lets you pull off some super crazy stunts and play alongside friends as you make death-defying leaps, show off some sick tricks, and unlock additional cars.

There's a lot to enjoy about this injection of games, and the first one to kick it all off, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, is available now through November 15, as is Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. You can pick up The Final Station and Joy Ride Turbo as of November 16 through November 30. Make sure you don't miss out!