New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

November Xbox Games with Gold include Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

A whole new crop of games are joining Xbox Games with Gold, so get ready to jump in and claim yours.

Brittany Vincent
3

The latest crop of Microsoft's Xbox Games with Gold brings an interesting variety of titles with them. For November, players can pick up several new titles, including a Star Wars classic.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Final Station, and Joy Ride Turbo are all joining the service in November, according to the official Xbox announcement. 

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter is a particularly exciting addition, which lets you fly a prototype Jedi Starfighter and zip through space while blasting enemy ships and fighting the Trade Federation. With the disturbances in the Karthakk system under investigation, you're tasked with keeping the peace ahead of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter lets you journey into the world of Victorian London and figure out the strange story behind your adopted daughter. Make the best decisions you can, because they'll change the way your story eventually plays out.

The Final Station takes place in a dystopian world where you're on a train surrounded by zombie-like infected people ho want in. You need to make it to the next station...no matter what.

Joy Ride Turbo lets you pull off some super crazy stunts and play alongside friends as you make death-defying leaps, show off some sick tricks, and unlock additional cars.

There's a lot to enjoy about this injection of games, and the first one to kick it all off, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, is available now through November 15, as is Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. You can pick up The Final Station and Joy Ride Turbo as of November 16 through November 30. Make sure you don't miss out! 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 4, 2019 9:05 AM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, November Xbox Games with Gold include Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 11:19 AM

      This looks like the lamest Games for Gold ever.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 11:21 AM

      yes! sherlock holmes and final station! been waiting for both of these for-ev-er!

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 11:29 AM

      I wonder if the ‘free’ monthly game selection will eventually disappear with the advent of Game Pass and PlayStation Now. The XBLG free game selection has suffered since Game Pass launched and this is easily one of the weakest months. The most attractive game on there is the dogfighter that everyone knows was no where near as good as the Factor 5 Rogue franchise.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 4, 2019 11:34 AM

        There’s been months where I don’t even remember go redeem it.

Hello, Meet Lola