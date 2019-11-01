Evening Reading - November 1, 2019

Hey Shackers! Sorry for the late post, but I was at the office setting up for our Extra Life marathon live stream tomorrow. Here's your Evening Reading!

Shacknews Extra Life 2019 livestream is tomorrow

I really hope Shackers consider donating to our Extra Life team.

Genji looks different in Overwatch 2

ow artist pitching this new look: Ok so it's Genji, right? but like... if he got cold pic.twitter.com/3uVUaZXbMV — bonnie (@bonniequeue) November 1, 2019

I like Genji in a hoodie.

Still time to vote in Shacknews Jam: Do It IV Shacknews

Our fourth game jam is still going. You have three days left to vote!

This fan-made MkLeo Smash Ultimate Persona 5 Joker victory video rules

Simply epic. Poor Samsora.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 1, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog. She helped us prepare Shacknews Intergalactic HQ for Extra Life.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.