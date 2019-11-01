New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons expansion announced at BlizzCon 2019

Hearthstone's third and final expansion of 2019 is Descent of Dragons, revealed in full during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremonies.
Ozzie Mejia
The BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremonies continued with what's next for their big digital card game. Hearthstone is about to wrap up the Year of the Dragon with one final expansion and that new content was revealed at this year's BlizzCon. The League of E.V.I.L. and the League of Explorers will now face off in the skies of the frozen north in Hearthstone's newest expansion, Descent of Dragons.

Among the items revealed for Descent of Dragons include an all-new hero card. Galakrond, the Nightmare is a 7-mana Hero Card, which uses a new keyword called "Invoke." Invoke will make Galakrond more powerful, upgrading his Battlecry effect. New minions can also Invoke Galakrond, turning him into Galakrond, Azeroth's End, wiht the Hero Power to draw four cards and reduce their cost to (0), while also equipping a 5/2 weapon.

There will also be a few twists on existing dragons, such as Ysera. A new Druid Legendary called Ysera, Unleashed can shuffle seven Dream Portals into the player's deck and summon a random Dragon when they're drawn. There will also be several Dragon-adjacent cards, like the Shaman spell Lightning Breath, a 3-mana area-of-effect spell that does 4 damage to a minion and also to its neighbors if the caster is holding a Dragon.

Blizzard teased the third Hearthstone expansion of 2019 earlier this week. This will not only add 135 new cards, but the expansion will also wrap up a year-long storyline that began back with the spring's Rise of Shadows expansion.

We'll update this post with more information as it comes in. Stay tuned to Shacknews throughout the weekend and beyond, as we bring you more interviews, hands-on impressions, and other content from BlizzCon 2019.

