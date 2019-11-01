Blizzcon 2019: World of Warcraft Classic update incoming mid-November Nearly two months after the launch of WoW Classic, Blizzard is prepping the next big update and revealed some details during the Blizzcon 2019 keynote.

During the Blizzcon 2019 keynote, Blizzard took the time to announce the next big update for WoW Classic. The update, expected sometime the week of November 12, 2019, includes the PvP Honor System and world bosses.

After the very positive reaction from the gaming press and fans to the release of Wow Classic, Blizzard is preparing to enter what it calls Phase 2 of a six-part plan it laid out for future development on the game. The six-part plan was originally unveiled earlier this year prior to the game going live. At the time, Blizzard listed the plan as follows:

Here's how the phases will be issued out and what their contents feature:

Phase 1: Molten Core, Onyxia, Maraudon

Phase 2: Dire Maul, Azuregos, Kazzak

Phase 3: Blackwing Lair, Darkmoon Faire, Darkmoon deck drops

Phase 4: Zul'Gurub, Green Dragons

Phase 5: Ahn'Qiraj War Effort, Ahn'Qiraj raids, dungeon loot reconfiguration, Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates, and location changes

Phase 6: Naxxramas, Scourge Invasion

In addition to the world bosses listed above, the reintroduction of PvP to the game will arrive with Phase 2. WoW Classic players who have not yet reached level 60 on PvP servers might want to pick up the pace ahead of the Phase 2 release unless they intend to become fodder for max-level players who plan to farm Honor. Along with PvP, the development team is implementing The Honor System, which will track kills. An Honorable kill occurs when a player murders someone from the opposing faction, either in Battlegrounds or PvP. Players will receive a rank that is calculated from Honorable kills made in the preceding week. As rank increases, new buffs and abilities will become available. The first battlegrounds is expected to arrive in the WoW Classic Phase 3 update.