Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! November 1, 2019

It's time for the first post of November. Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Now with a new and improved snazzy header image courtesy of beardedaxe! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Day 1 of the BlizzCon 2019 protests kicks off

Our own Ozzie Mejia and Greg Burke are on assigment at BlizzCon 2019, so keep an eye on Shacknews for all the news breaking from the event.

Death Stranding reviews are out

Reviews are out for Kojima's next video game, and there are a lot of opinions out there. Currently sitting at 84 on Metacritic.

Website generates a new RPG dungeon every time you refresh

This site is pretty neat.

Loop Daddy streamed yesterday

In case you missed it, Marc Rebillet (lookitzpancakes) did a tasty Halloween stream yesterday afternoon.

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

The wearable device company remains on track to be shut down by Google in 2022.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for Novemenber 1, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you getting into today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

