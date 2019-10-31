Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy Halloween, Shacknews
RIP you pic.twitter.com/b0ww7VIKYT— dom (@zerstoerer) October 31, 2019
I had over 40 trick-or-treaters stop by my house tonight. It is super cold and windy, so props to those kids.
It's fricking snowing in Ohio
Snow like a mofo. pic.twitter.com/R1hHjD6Oul— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 1, 2019
It is about 37 degrees out, but it is definitely snowing here in Northeast Ohio.
Cool Kaizo Super Mario Maker 2 course
Shelleste 7— Creepyman01 (@Creepyman01C) October 31, 2019
this will eat your soul ;)
VL7 NCV FTF#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/QZmZYNe3IG
Check out Course ID VL7 NCV FTF if you have shell jumping skills. I need to get back into SMM2.
LG G8X foldable phone and case preview
I want to believe in foldable phones as a form factor, but nothing seems that good yet. This product is at least relatively cheaper. MKBHD with another solid video.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 31, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 31, 2019