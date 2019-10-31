New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 31, 2019

It's time for your Halloween Edition of Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Halloween, Shacknews

I had over 40 trick-or-treaters stop by my house tonight. It is super cold and windy, so props to those kids.

It's fricking snowing in Ohio

It is about 37 degrees out, but it is definitely snowing here in Northeast Ohio.

Cool Kaizo Super Mario Maker 2 course

Check out Course ID VL7 NCV FTF if you have shell jumping skills. I need to get back into SMM2.

LG G8X foldable phone and case preview 

I want to believe in foldable phones as a form factor, but nothing seems that good yet. This product is at least relatively cheaper. MKBHD with another solid video.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 31, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola